KSRTC’s open-top double-decker arrives; plans ‘City Tour’ rides

KOCHI: Tourists arriving in Kochi can soon experience ‘Double-Decker’ delight. An iconic double-decker bus has been redeployed to Kochi from Thalassery, with the KSRTC commencing route trials on Monday as part of its plan to operate ‘City Tour’ services.
The open-top double-decker bus, brought to Kochi the other day, was earlier used to operate ‘Heritage Tour’ services from Thalassery depot.
“One of the routes being considered is from Madhava Pharmacy to Fort Kochi through MG Road. However, narrow roads and height of structures and trees pose hurdles. We’ll continue the trials on a couple of routes before finalising the route and schedule of operations. The plan is to operate ‘City Tour’ rides on the lines of the successful ones currently operating in the state capital,” a senior KSRTC official said.
The authorities plan to operate the tour services late in the evening.
“The idea is to operate the City Tour services after 6pm to facilitate the tourists enjoying the evening and night views. Also, there will be less traffic at that time. If successful, we will deploy another bus, probably the one currently being operated as a passenger service in the Angamaly-Thoppumpady section,” he added.
The old-modelled double-clutch bus, which can accommodate 70 passengers, underwent minor refurbishment and maintenance work at the Ernakulam main depot.
The seats inside the bus are arranged in such a way that tourists will get a clear glimpse of the evening and night views of the city.
It also features a good audio system which would enhance the experience of visitors and tourists.
“The narrow roads and height of structures and trees pose hurdles. We’ve to first conduct the trial and determine whether the bus could navigate through the route. We’ll also seek the help of Kochi Corporation to clear tree branches along the route and make it navigable,” he pointed out.
The authorities anticipate much demand for the ‘City Tour’ services, especially during the upcoming Christmas and New Year festive season.