KSRTC’s open-top double-decker arrives; plans ‘City Tour’ rides

KOCHI: Tourists arriving in Kochi can soon experience ‘Double-Decker’ delight. An iconic double-decker bus has been redeployed to Kochi from Thalassery, with the KSRTC commencing route trials on Monday as part of its plan to operate ‘City Tour’ services.

The open-top double-decker bus, brought to Kochi the other day, was earlier used to operate ‘Heritage Tour’ services from Thalassery depot.

“One of the routes being considered is from Madhava Pharmacy to Fort Kochi through MG Road. However, narrow roads and height of structures and trees pose hurdles. We’ll continue the trials on a couple of routes before finalising the route and schedule of operations. The plan is to operate ‘City Tour’ rides on the lines of the successful ones currently operating in the state capital,” a senior KSRTC official said.

The authorities plan to operate the tour services late in the evening.