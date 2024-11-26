Sanctuaries of solace

KOCHI: It is often said that we cherish most what graces us sparingly. In the Nordic countries, where winter wraps the land in 18 hours of darkness each day, warmth becomes a treasure, and homes become spaces of comfort. The interiors, suffused with hygge — the Danish word for cosiness and contentment — offer a refuge from the biting chill.
But as globalisation blurs borders and a generation wrestles with a different kind of darkness — fragmented lives, restless minds, and relentless demands — the charm of a design philosophy rooted in warmth and simplicity has resonated worldwide.
“Global decor themes like Scandinavian, Japandi (which is a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese design) as well as Bohemian have seen a huge increase in popularity here in India,” says Charita Kishore Rupa, architect and founder of Bengaluru-based Studio Skappa Architects, a name directly inspired from the Nordic word Skappa, meaning ‘to create’.
Crafting cosy spaces
Characterised by muted and earthy tones, Charita explains that Scandinavian-inspired home decor “emphasises minimalism, clean lines, natural materials like wood, bamboo, and rattan to create spaces that feel warm and decluttered.” For Delhi-based historians Saarang Narayan and Neha Chaudhary, who recently returned home from the UK, renovating their room and the extended home meant adding more warmth to their interiors. “We wanted our room to feel warm, cosy, and functionalist. Personally, Saarang and I aren’t fans of glass. As a part-time potter myself, I gravitate towards organic, earthy aesthetics over shiny, artificial materials,” says Neha.
Saarang’s love for wood adds another layer of meaning. “Wood holds a personal significance for me. Whether it’s cricket bats or building guitars, my connection to it runs deep. I enjoy things related to carpentry so the choice of wood was more meaningful, while also being a long-lasting alternative to metal or glass.”
Rajnath Kamath, a Bengaluru-based homeowner, exemplifies how global styles like Japandi are being adapted to Indian homes, combining functionality with personal narratives. ”When we started discussing the renovation, Charita introduced us to the concept of Japandi — a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian design. It immediately clicked for us.
The simplicity, the clean lines, the muted colours — it fits perfectly with the vision we had for our home,” says Rajnath, whose father was an interior designer. “My father’s approach to space stayed with me but we wanted a fresh start with a more minimalist and functional design. The heavy, dark teak furniture that was popular back then no longer suited the space, especially since the natural light has been blocked by new multi-story buildings around us,” he adds.
The boho revival
Cane and rattan are also experiencing a resurgence in home decor, thanks to their versatility. Aakanksha Batra, founder of The Green Collective, observes, “These products bring warmth and an organic texture to spaces and are perfect for styles like Japandi and Bohemian, which emphasise earthiness.” These materials, popular in the 1980s and ’90s, are now being reimagined.
Manan Lodaria of Darsh Designs sums it up best: “Both Scandinavian and Bohemian styles are allowing people to express themselves and cater to a growing desire for more personal, curated homes.”
A personal touch
Adapting these global themes isn’t merely about candles or soft throws; it’s about crafting spaces that hold you gently. Many homeowners also associate a story with their decor theme to give their house a distinct ‘character’. “I believe that if there’s a prominent piece of artwork in your house, it needs a personal connection; otherwise, it may lose significance over time,” says Neha, referring to their wall of intricate terracotta plates with important markers in their lives, like the story of their cat Crusty, the first letter of the family’s names in Punjabi and a representation of hammer and sickle. Similarly, Rajnath added a personal touch to his house by framing some of his father’s old design sketches as artwork in the study.
Along with giving a personal touch to the house, many are also preserving history by repurposing heirloom pieces. For instance, Saarang’s mother, Noopur Narayan — a singer and musician — decided to restore her parents’ cane chairs by polishing and re-caning them. “It’s a little piece of history, showing that our house has been lived in,” she says. The house also features a beautifully framed sari in the lobby, symbolising their rich heritage, along with a panel of old wooden bed legs, repurposed as part of the staircase design.
For those who love antiques, the challenge lies in balancing tradition with modernity. Charita says, “Antiques don’t have to be overwhelming. Distressing them or pairing them with neutral palettes can make them fit seamlessly into contemporary spaces.”