Sanctuaries of solace

KOCHI: It is often said that we cherish most what graces us sparingly. In the Nordic countries, where winter wraps the land in 18 hours of darkness each day, warmth becomes a treasure, and homes become spaces of comfort. The interiors, suffused with hygge — the Danish word for cosiness and contentment — offer a refuge from the biting chill.

But as globalisation blurs borders and a generation wrestles with a different kind of darkness — fragmented lives, restless minds, and relentless demands — the charm of a design philosophy rooted in warmth and simplicity has resonated worldwide.

“Global decor themes like Scandinavian, Japandi (which is a mix of Scandinavian and Japanese design) as well as Bohemian have seen a huge increase in popularity here in India,” says Charita Kishore Rupa, architect and founder of Bengaluru-based Studio Skappa Architects, a name directly inspired from the Nordic word Skappa, meaning ‘to create’.

Crafting cosy spaces

Characterised by muted and earthy tones, Charita explains that Scandinavian-inspired home decor “emphasises minimalism, clean lines, natural materials like wood, bamboo, and rattan to create spaces that feel warm and decluttered.” For Delhi-based historians Saarang Narayan and Neha Chaudhary, who recently returned home from the UK, renovating their room and the extended home meant adding more warmth to their interiors. “We wanted our room to feel warm, cosy, and functionalist. Personally, Saarang and I aren’t fans of glass. As a part-time potter myself, I gravitate towards organic, earthy aesthetics over shiny, artificial materials,” says Neha.

Saarang’s love for wood adds another layer of meaning. “Wood holds a personal significance for me. Whether it’s cricket bats or building guitars, my connection to it runs deep. I enjoy things related to carpentry so the choice of wood was more meaningful, while also being a long-lasting alternative to metal or glass.”