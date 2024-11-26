When a family fought ‘Kuruva’-like gang with ‘Nycil powder’ and Kalari

KOCHI: The events of January 24, 2006, remain vivid in the minds of 45-year-old Unnikrishnan Vellat and his family. What unfolded that night was something they had only heard about in the news until then.

Now, as the ‘Kuruva’ gangs from ‘thiruttu’ villages terrorise people in the state, Unnikrishnan recalls how his family successfully resisted a similar gang’s burglary attempt years ago.

“How can I forget that day? I remember each moment from those wee hours when thieves broke into my wife’s ancestral house,” says the businessman.

“What surprised me was that even my mother-in-law was at the forefront in filmy style to drive the five-member gang out.”

The action-packed story starts at a traditional tharavadu near Gandhi Square in Tripunithura. On January 23, 2006, a group of Tamil men, pretending to be daily wagers, approached the house. They offered to clean the pond in the compound, but the family declined.

It was only later that the family realised the group had not been seeking work but surveying the house for a planned burglary that night.

That night, Unnikrishnan, his wife Sujitha, and their five-month-old daughter were sleeping in one bedroom. His sister-in-law Suvija, her husband Nandakumar, and their son occupied another, while his mother-in-law Vijayalakshmi and grandmother-in-law Ammini Amma were in separate rooms near the living room.