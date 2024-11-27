Call of the wild

KOCHI: ‘Nature sets the frame’

It was an affinity for the great outdoors and a penchant for the creative that lured Aravind G, a chemistry professor in Kochi, to take up wildlife photography. But what has seen him invest time, money and effort in this hobby for over a decade now is, in fact, the thrill of capturing that which evades many.

“In the wild, nature sets the frame. Successfully capturing what it bestows upon you is the greatest reward,” says Aravind, who bought his first camera in 2010.

His first trips were to wildlife reserves in Kerala — Muthanga and Thekkady to name a few. “During this time, I was perfecting my photography skills and developing an eye to find good frames. Each visit to the forest offers a different view, another shade of light and wildlife to capture,” Aravind adds.

The ‘graduation’ finally came in 2017 when he went on his first safari trip. “It was to Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. “There, I spotted a jackal tussling with a porcupine. I have a snap of the jackal looking away at the now-fleeing porcupine with a quill lodged in its hide. It’s one of my favourite photos,” Aravind says.

Beyond a retreat from the clamour of our everyday lives in the city, what wildlife photography also teaches us, he says, is patience.