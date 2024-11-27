Crossing over

KOCHI: The proliferation of literary output from Kerala on the theme of migration for livelihoods to West Asia has a term: “petrofication”. Of the 2 million people who migrated from Kerala, nearly 90 per cent live and work in the Gulf countries.

Novels such as the 2008 bestseller, Benyamin’s Goat Days (that Mollywood turned into a monster hit called Aadujeevitham this year), Temporary People, Camels in the Sky, among others, draw attention to the humane or dehumanising experience around migration from Malayali writers around migrating to the Gulf for work.

Devi Yesodharan’s second novel, The Outsiders (Vintage, Penguin) is a well-deserved entrant into this petro literary club. It is to the author’s credit that she makes it an evocative human experience where the past and present collide in imagination, mythology and reality transmute to throw questions and offer answers, and the present’s poignancy finds solace in the wisdom of the past.

According to her, while the signs of Kerala’s successful West Asia migration are glaringly visible in the homes, food and money, “in literature however, the narratives are less straightforward,” and both “exist side by side.” As she observes, migration is “a complicated journey, one that requires reinvention, adjustment, where you lose as well as gain.”

Devi’s choice of a female protagonist — a working woman from Kochi who migrates for employment — breaks from the traditional narrative of men as primary breadwinners and spotlights the shifting roles of women in contemporary migration stories.