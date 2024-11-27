Infopark connectivity in Kochi set to get major boost

KOCHI: A major complaint raised by Infopark techies is inadequate public transportation facilities, which in turn, leads to issues like insufficient parking space at the IT park. However, things appear brighter for the IT park as a host of infrastructure projects, including the Kochi Metro and phase-2 of the Seaport-Airport Road, are set to become a reality in the near future.

Kochi Metro has speeded up construction of its phase 2 extension, the 11.2-km-long Pink Line from its Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium station to Infopark, and promises to meet the August 2026 deadline. It has already started the process to further extend metro connectivity to Infopark phase 2.

“We’re preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the extension to phase-2 campus. The draft has been finalised,” a senior Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) official said.

The Pink Line, having 11 stations, is expected to be the most financially viable section for the KMRL as per the DPR. The highest number of commuters are expected to travel in the section when it gets operational.

“The construction works are progressing from both ends. Even in the Vazhakkala stretch, the widening activities are nearing completion. We’ll erect the barricades once the same is over, and start metro construction works, which will be in full swing in a couple of weeks,” the official said.

Meanwhile, techies will get a major relief from congested roads and traffic blocks when KMRL introduces the e-feeder service, connecting the Kakkanad Water Metro terminal with Infopark in a week.

“Currently, registration and testing of 15 new e-feeder buses are progressing and the services will be launched soon. The feeder buses will connect the airport (Aluva-Kochi airport), Medical College (Kalamassery-Medical College, Infopark-Kakkanad water metro terminal and other destinations that lack transportation,” a KMRL spokesperson said.

The same will let techies take the water metro from Vyttila hub and reach Infopark in 40 minutes – the time includes the 20-25 minute boat travel – allowing them to avoid the congested roads and reach the destination in half the time taken otherwise. “We’ll increase the frequency to 20 minutes in the Vyttila-Kakkanad section soon when the second pontoon at Vyttila terminal is built,” said another official in charge of the water metro, adding that efforts are also on to connect Infopark phase-2 in the near future.