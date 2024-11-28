German IT service provider Adesso expands global delivery scale in India, opens new office at Kochi Infopark

KOCHI: In a significant milestone marking its continued growth, Dortmund, Germany-headquartered Adesso India has opened a new office at Infopark, Kochi.

"The Kochi facility is designed to foster innovation and productivity, equipped with modern workspaces, advanced technological infrastructure, and amenities tailored to support employee well-being and professional growth," the release stated.

"Over the next three years, Adesso plans to hire more than 1,000 professionals to bolster its India delivery centre and cater to its growing global client base. As Kochi continues to position itself as a prominent technology hub, Adesso’s new office represents a significant step forward in aligning with regional talent and delivering world-class IT solutions," the release added.

In India, Adesso has offices only in Kerala, two in Kochi, and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

The strategic expansion underscores Adesso’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT and consulting services across industries while fostering innovation and supporting the company’s global delivery model.