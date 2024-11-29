A tale of two women and serpents

KOCHI: It was an electrifying blend of cultures and traditions. The stage in Changampuzha Park came alive with tales from beyond the seas — from the ancient land of Egypt ruled by the beautiful Queen Cleopatra and the farmer girl Egle from Lithuania — seamlessly merging with Kerala’s ancient art of Sarpam Pattu.

The theatre performance, Egle and Cleopatra (Aleyum Cleopatrayum) takes audiences on a visceral journey from the banks of the Niles to the Lithuanian seashores. What added to the intrigue was the solo show, with immersive storytelling that blended the Sarpam pattu with Western folklore.

Artist Arya M K seamlessly transitioned between the fierce Cleopatra and the tender, innocent Egle, a farmer’s daughter on stage. Her snake-like movements, emotionally charged dialogues, and evocative expressions breathed life into the characters. As she was taking on serpentine features amid the intricate Sarpakalam, two artists engaged in live painting, adding to the fantastical narrative and showcasing the transformative power of art on different emotional landscapes.

Both stories delve into the arrogance of lost love. One portrays Cleopatra, who chose dignity over defeat, ending her life with snake venom upon hearing of her beloved’s death. The other tells the saga of Egle, who transforms herself into a tree alongside her children upon losing her serpent husband. Two stories powerfully depict love’s resilience and the dignity of women in the face of despair.