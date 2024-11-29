Boat owner, staffer booked after students suffer food poisoning in Kochi

KOCHI: The police on Thursday registered a case against the owner and the manager of a tourist boat at Marine Drive after 73 people, including 42 students of a special school in Kozhikode, were admitted to a hospital in Kochi with suspected food poisoning.

Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against the Mariya tourist boat owner and its manager based on the complaint of the chairman of Karunyatheeram Special School, Kattipara, Kozhikode.

Students, their parents, teachers and other staff reached Marine Drive as part of a tour programme on Wednesday.

They boarded a tourist boat from Marine Drive. Around 1 am, they were served lunch onboard. After consuming the lunch, the condition of children, parents and school staff deteriorated.

They were rushed to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery and a special ward was set up for them. After their condition improved, they were discharged on Thursday morning.

The police said the case was registered under various offences under BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The police summoned the boat owner and employees for interrogation. They told the police that food was supplied by a catering company.