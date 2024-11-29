CM unveils logo for ‘The Summit of Future, Kerala 2025’

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has unveiled the official logo for ‘The Summit of Future, Kerala 2025’ at a function held at the Chief Minister’s Office. He also confirmed his participation in the event.

Organised and hosted by Jain University, Kochi, the summit will be held from January 25 to February 1, with a focus on advancing education, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the summit is designed to shape Kerala’s role in the global future.

The gathering aims to inspire collaboration and innovation across a range of critical sectors, including education, technology, environment, renewable energy, creative arts, politics, and agriculture.