E. coli detected in water samples collected from apartment complex in Kochi

KOCHI: The presence of E.coli was detected in the water samples collected from DLF apartment complex in Kakkanad, after several residents fell ill on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as sixteen residents reported symptoms of diarrhoea, and five persons reported fever in the last week, following which an inspection was carried out by the officials of Thrikkakara Municipality.

“E. coli presence was detected in the samples collected from tanks, where water from the borewell was stored. We have started super chlorination in the drinking water sources following the health issues reported among residents,” said Radhamani Pillai, chairperson of Thrikkakara Municipality, adding that the officials have been directed to repair the damaged pipes and valves.

Five samples of water supplied in the complex, from borewell and drinking water lorries were also collected and sent for testing following the issue.

“As per the information we received on Saturday, we inspected the spot and conducted a survey among residents. Five samples of water supplied in the complex have been collected and sent for testing. We have also provided the residents with ORS and other required medicines. An awareness session was also organised for the residents,” said Unni Kakkanad, the health standing committee chairman of the municipality.

Radhamani also said that the municipality health department, Asha workers and medical officers have intensified measures to prevent the spread of the diseases in the flat complex.

The DLF apartment complex witnessed a diarrhoea outbreak in June this year, and as many as 495 people were affected by the outbreak.

In the tests that followed, it was found that the presence of rotavirus and astrovirus in drinking water caused the diarrhoea outbreak.