It's dzireable

KOCHI: Nowadays, in India, a car means an SUV. However, there remains a sizable population, whose cherished childhood dreams were knit around a toy sedan — the three-box car with a clearly identifiable bonnet, cabin and boot.
Around 55% of cars sold in the Indian market today are SUVs. Though by definition these are Sports Utility Vehicles, the majority of the so-called SUVs in Indian markets are just raised hatchbacks, taking account of the pathetic road conditions.
At the same time, there is a perception that the popularity of the traditional status symbol, the sedan, is fading. Roughly, just 10% of the car market is held by sedans now.
It’s to this market that the all-new Dzire from Maruti Suzuki rolled in. When sedans are “on the way out”, why is Maruti reintroducing another one? The answer is simple: Dzire has been selling more than many SUVs since its introduction in 2008.
Though this time, the hype is considerably less, there is a fan base for sedans, still in India. Last year, 1.57 lakh Dzires were sold; a figure many Compact SUVs couldn’t match. And, this December, the new Honda Amaze is also coming to the compact sedan category. These two new cars will definitely bring a lot of attention to the sedan market.
This fourth generation Dzire is miles ahead of the previous versions. I was able to test drive the car in Goa a couple of days ago. Here’s how the experience was.
The safety
This is the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star rating for adult protection in the crash tests performed under GNCAP (Global New Car Assessment Programme). It also scored four stars in the child protection rating. As Indian customers are more and more falling for the star rating, this will help Dzire reach new customers. Structural rigidity is the main reason behind Dzire’s success in the crash test. The other safety features include six airbags, three-point seatbelts, ESP, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera and hill hold assist.
The Design
The life of the first-gen Dzire began as the sedan sibling of the Swift hatchback. Actually, with a boot added to the hatchback. But now it has evolved further moving away from the Swift line.
Look at the front, the wide grille and beautifully crafted headlamp clusters connected by a chrome strip are giving the vehicle a big-car appeal. The flat bonnet adds to it. The side view has some similarities with the outgoing model, but the tail lamp, connecting strip, lip spoiler, etc, make the rear look fresh and wider. The 15-inch alloy is also good-looking. All these elements are exclusive to the Dzire.
The cabin shares its design largely with the Swift. The dashboard, centre console, steering wheel, and instrument panel are all similar but the colour scheme is vastly varied. The Dzire has beige on the dash, door pads and seats, and wood trim and silver accents across the dash. It looks pleasant, bright and neat. All controls are easy to access. A nine-inch touchscreen with thick bezels stands on the dashboard. The instrument panel is a twin-dial, simple and easy to read.
The plush, bolstered seats provide very good comfort. It doesn’t have any cooling features. The back row seats provide good thigh support and leg room, but the headroom is tight for 6-feet tall. Overall the cabin has a premium appeal. With a not-so-large sunroof, the bright cabin becomes brighter.
Features
Apart from the touch screen, sunroof and 360-degree camera, Dzire has Arkamy’s sound system, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Cruise Control, USB Fast Charger, Rear AC Vents etc.
Performance and efficiency
Powering the new Dzire is the Z-Series 1.2Litre Petrol engine with 60 kW (80.4 hp) of peak power and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been tuned to provide excellent low-end torque for comfortable city drives. Through the narrow lanes and crowded beach centres of Goa, Dzire cruised effortlessly.
The 3-cylinder engine is not super-silent, but the engine-note that’s heard inside the cabin is very sporty and likeable. It will never annoy us.
The Dzire has two transmission options — a 5-speed manual and an Automated Manual (AMT). I drove the AMT variant, which is very easy to handle. The engine response is good and the car moves and acquires power smoothly and in a linear fashion. The AMT provides good support to the engine. I never felt any lag in the real-world drive. The new 3-cylinder engine is tuned to be more efficient below 4,000 rpm.
Though the engine is peppy, it doesn’t move away from providing maximum fuel efficiency. Dzire AMT’s fuel economy claimed by the company is 25.71 km/l.
The All-New Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a new suspension setup translating into a smoother drive experience. This gives a plusher ride, better than that in a Swift. The car is very stable even at three-digit speeds. The precision of steering and brakes is also commendable.
Price
The new model is priced from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (Ex-showroom). Prices of the AMT variants are Rs 45,000 higher than manual. It also has two CNG variants.
Verdict
The new Dzire will attract customers with its exterior design, engine performance, cabin space, safety rating and travel comfort. The ride and handling quality make it a real sedan. 27 lakh Dzires have been sold in India so far. The fourth-gen Dzire can take this to the next level.
Dimensions (mm)
Length: 3,995
Width: 1735
Height: 1,525
Wheelbase: 2,450
New releases
Ather Eight70 TM warranty
Ather Energy Limited Unveils ‘Eight70 TM Warranty’ for the battery of its electric scooters. The warranty offers a minimum 70% battery health assurance up to 8 years/80,000 km on Rizta and the 450 scooter models. The warranty addresses customers’ concerns regarding long-term battery health, performance and replacement costs by providing a host of benefits. The in-built battery management system is connected to all the cells in the battery pack and constantly measures their voltage and current. Ather’s two distinct lines of scooters — the 450 and the Rizta are supported by Ather’s extended battery warranty options, including the newly introduced Eight70 TM Warranty.
It is priced at Rs 4,999 for the pro-pack.
IONIQ 9 Electric SUV
Hyundai recently unveiled the IONIQ 9, a three-row, all-electric SUV with expansive interior space. The model is an appealing new choice for customers seeking a three-row EV that can accommodate up to seven occupants. The interior space has a fully flat floor, relaxation seats, and a slidable Universal Island 2.0 console to enhance the passenger experience. Its 110.3 kWh battery delivers a range of 620 km and the advanced E-GMP architecture delivers 10 to 80 per cent recharge in 24 minutes.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Drawing inspiration from the iconic Goan moto-culture of the ‘80s, Royal Enfield has launched the Goan Classic 350 — a bobber-inspired motorcycle, that celebrates and embodies non-conformity and a free-spirited lifestyle.
The model is a tribute to the self-expression that formed India’s unique Goan moto-culture. It is powered by the popular 349cc air-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that balances effortless power and a smooth ride. Producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, this engine is tuned for smooth, unhurried performance, ideal for the laid-back nature of bobber riding. The 5-speed gearbox allows for easy shifts and relaxed cruising, whether in city traffic or on open highways. It is available in four single and dual-toned colours priced at Rs 2.35 lack to Rs 2.38 lack, respectively.
The writer is a freelance auto expert whohosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’