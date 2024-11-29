Kochi hosts 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise with global participation

KOCHI: Before dawn broke on Friday, the Coast Guard jetty near Mattancherry buzzed with activity as Kochi hosted the 2024 National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX).
The biennial event, now in its 11th edition, carried the theme "Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Cooperation."
True to this theme, the exercise brought together personnel and assets from a dozen establishments, including the Navy, the Indian Air Force, Customs, and even state-run entities. Notably, this year's event also saw the participation of 38 foreign observers from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), a nod to India's elevation as a reliable and proactive maritime partner on the global stage.
"Future SAREX events will likely also see FFCs deploying their assets to enable a more comprehensive exercise," Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) S. Paramesh said in response to a question from TNIE.
The primary aim of the exercise, in addition to enabling cooperation and training, was to test and improve communication, procedures, and overall effectiveness among all participating agencies.
A sea exercise conducted roughly 10 nautical miles off the Kochi coast simulated a series of strategies to address maritime incidents. These included managing onboard fires, identifying and intercepting suspicious vessels, and conducting coordinated search and rescue operations.
The highlight was a mock scenario involving a civilian aircraft with 250 passengers experiencing technical snags and vanishing from radar off the Kochi coast. The exercise demonstrated the steps undertaken and the tools employed to manage such a contingency.
Needless to say, all the activities were carried out to perfection. This is the first time the exercise, spearheaded by the Indian Coast Guard, has taken place in Kochi.
"It is vital that every coastal state gets an opportunity. This way, we are well-prepared in the event of an incident. This time, it was Kochi's turn," DGICG Paramesh told TNIE.
Inaugurated by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and reviewed by DGICG Paramesh, SAREX 2024 not only demonstrated India’s maritime readiness but also highlighted the importance of global collaboration in safeguarding the seas.