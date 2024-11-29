Kochi, we have a pooplem!

KOCHI: Kochi, one of the country’s most picturesque coastal destinations, is fast evolving into a vibrant metropolitan city. Known for its modern amenities, affordable lifestyle, heritage, and scenic beauty, the city has been ranked among the “most livable” places in India.
However, when it comes to socially responsible living, there appear to be areas where residents lag behind. One such issue is the open defecation by pet dogs in public spaces.
There seems to be an unhealthy practice of letting pets defecate – and not cleaning it up – in open areas such as streets, parks, and walkways. This has raised a stink among sanitation workers and civic officials. Moreover, it does reflect badly on the city’s civic culture.
“Most pet owners use the streets and parks for letting their dog poop. That’s fine; we can’t blame the poor animals. But the owners should have the basic decency to clear the waste, and not just walk away,” says a sanitation worker in Perumanoor division, requesting anonymity.
“It’s not that they don’t understand it’s an unhealthy practice. However, when we confront them, these well-dressed people argue that it’s our job to clean dog waste.”
Another worker in Palarivattom, who does not wish to be named, echoes similar concerns: “Owners spend thousands of rupees on pets. We are not against this, but they should arrange for dog pooping at their homes, or take the responsibility of cleaning the waste. These people claim pets are like humans and family members. We request them to consider us, too, as human beings.”
She points out that there are pet parents who even “dump carry bags full of dog waste on roadsides”.
“That said, there are those who do the needful. We hope others will too,” she adds.
Haritha Karma Sena district coordinator Ranjini S says the problem of pet poop might sound frivolous, but should be viewed as a civic and human rights issue.
“It’s ironic that offenders are mostly well-educated, from affluent backgrounds. They treat this casually,” she adds. “Residents and civic bodies need to find a proper solution.”
P Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council, stresses on the need for campaigns. “We have received a lot of complaints about pet defecation on streets and in open spaces,” he says.
“Just like littering or public smoking, this is an issue that calls for awareness campaigns. Pet parents should be more considerate.”
A P Kumar, co-founder of the social collective Soles of Cochin, agrees. “Our primary focus is on running, marathons, etc. But, as city residents, we believe people should be more socially responsible while utilising public spaces and facilities,” he says.
Taking note of complaints, Perumanoor councillor Lathika K P promises to erect awareness boards and initiate campaigns in residential areas within her ward limits. “We will also repair CCTV units in common spaces to deter such practices,” she says.
Acknowledging the issue, Mayor M Anilkumar says that the corporation can “introduce a penalty system, of course”. “However,” he adds, “more than stringent measures, the real need is for people to behave more responsibly. Isn’t it a basic responsibility for the city residents to keep our areas clean?”
Certainly, says Dona Denny, founder of the pet parents’ collective Pawsome. “Being a pet owner means being a responsible parent. Public pooping inconveniences others. This casual, insensitive approach must stop,” she says.
“Pet owners should carry garbage bags, collect the poop, and dispose of it at designated points. Pet parenting is as if one is taking care of a baby be a responsible parent.”
What can be done
Dog-friendly zones: Urban regions can benefit from designated pet-friendly areas
Potty training: Pet parents could train their dogs to use assigned spots for relieving themselves. Maybe give them little treats for doing it at the right spot!
Clean up: Pet parents should always carry waste bags to clean up after their pets poop dispose of the waste responsibly