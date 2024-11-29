Kochi, we have a pooplem!

KOCHI: Kochi, one of the country’s most picturesque coastal destinations, is fast evolving into a vibrant metropolitan city. Known for its modern amenities, affordable lifestyle, heritage, and scenic beauty, the city has been ranked among the “most livable” places in India.

However, when it comes to socially responsible living, there appear to be areas where residents lag behind. One such issue is the open defecation by pet dogs in public spaces.

There seems to be an unhealthy practice of letting pets defecate – and not cleaning it up – in open areas such as streets, parks, and walkways. This has raised a stink among sanitation workers and civic officials. Moreover, it does reflect badly on the city’s civic culture.

“Most pet owners use the streets and parks for letting their dog poop. That’s fine; we can’t blame the poor animals. But the owners should have the basic decency to clear the waste, and not just walk away,” says a sanitation worker in Perumanoor division, requesting anonymity.

“It’s not that they don’t understand it’s an unhealthy practice. However, when we confront them, these well-dressed people argue that it’s our job to clean dog waste.”

Another worker in Palarivattom, who does not wish to be named, echoes similar concerns: “Owners spend thousands of rupees on pets. We are not against this, but they should arrange for dog pooping at their homes, or take the responsibility of cleaning the waste. These people claim pets are like humans and family members. We request them to consider us, too, as human beings.”

She points out that there are pet parents who even “dump carry bags full of dog waste on roadsides”.

“That said, there are those who do the needful. We hope others will too,” she adds.