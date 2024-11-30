Enduring legacy of Kochi International Book Fest

KOCHI: An initiative that began in 1997, 50 years after Independence, took root in the grounds of Kochi when a group of young enthusiasts realised that the culture of reading was slowly fading.

The Ernakulathappan Book Festival inaugurated 27 years ago, was the first of its kind. Since then, the tradition has continued uninterrupted, with the sole exception of the pandemic-affected 2020. Today, the festival stands strong, embodying the spirit of literature and community.

“The reading community has always been a minority, but those who love to read will always keep reading,” says fest general secretary E M Haridas.

The book fest, which was inaugurated by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday, houses about 200 stalls showcasing books across all genres.

There are handloom stalls, seed shops, handcrafted goods from NGOs, and refreshment kiosks as well.

Associated events such as seminars, book launches, and talk shows run daily from 10.30am to 8.30pm. As the evening descends, the ground will transform into a lively cultural stage, offering a platform for emerging talents.

To foster reading habits, the festival’s dedicated team visits schools in and around Ernakulam throughout the year, organising book exhibitions where students bring their collections. Another unique initiative, Samsarika Yatra, sees the team visiting the homes of poets and writers, paying tribute to their legacies.

The fest concludes on Dec 8.