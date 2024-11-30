Good things come in food packages

The eye-opening neyyappam

Mahima Anna Jacob

Jasmine Aji navigates her kitchen with confidence and ease, despite being blind. Every day, she relies on her keen sense of smell to guide her as she prepares snacks for her venture.

She knows exactly when a batch of neyyappam is ready, and the sweet aroma wafting through the air tells her if any ingredient is missing. With her hands, she checks the texture of the ingredients, taking careful tastes to ensure everything is just right.

Thirteen years ago, Jasmine faced a life-altering challenge when she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, which causes progressive vision loss. Jasmine lost her sight completely at the age of 39 in 2011.

This pushed her to adapt and redefine her future. At 52, Jasmine now runs a thriving snack business named ‘Appoos’ in Thodupuzha, specialising in neyyappam, avalosunda, and rice/wheat/ ragi flour.

Her venture also offers eight varieties of millet puttupodi. The neyyappam, however, is the star, selling a daily volume of about 30kg. During seasons such as the Velankanni church festival, it goes up to 7,00kg.

“It started with a random experiment,” Jasmine shares. “One day, I wanted to make neyyappam using a recipe I cherished from my childhood. My mother had passed away when I was young, and I have vivid memories of her friends and siblings preparing neyyappams on her remembrance days (as part of Christian tradition). I decided to try my hand at making them in my husband Aji’s home. The dish was well-received and he then placed a few sample packets for sale at his provisional store, and to our surprise, they sold out quickly.” Jasmine’s journey has been far from easy.

She once dreamt of establishing a centre dedicated to all aspects of home science. However, she put that dream aside to focus on her son Akhil Aji, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just six months old. “Now, he is 25. We have spent a significant part of our lives in various hospitals across India,” she adds.

It was during this challenging period that Jasmine began experiencing vision loss. The series of unfortunate events in her life seemed unending. “Seeing my situation, a church priest encouraged me to divert my attention to something that would give me a new purpose in life. That’s how the venture began, and it was named after my son’s nickname, ‘Appoos’,” Jasmine says.

“I did not want to burden anyone. I wanted financial independence.”

Now, a decade later, Jasmine continues to deliver homemade snacks with the same excitement that was there when she made neyyappam for the first time..

Her business has not only transformed her own life but has also empowered her team of 12 women. “I am committed to ensuring that women are independent in every sense,” Jasmine adds.