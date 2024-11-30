Kochi hosts 11th edition of National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise

KOCHI: Before dawn broke on Friday, the Coast Guard jetty near Mattancherry buzzed with activity as Kochi hosted the 2024 National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX).

The biennial event, now in its 11th edition, carried the theme ‘Enhancing Search and Rescue Capabilities Through Regional Cooperation’.

And staying true to this, the exercise brought together personnel and assets from as many as a dozen establishments, including the Navy, the Indian Air Force, Customs and even State-run entities. Notably, this year’s event also saw the participation of 38 foreign observers from Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs), a nod to India’s elevation as a reliable and proactive maritime partner on the global stage. “Future SAREX will likely also see FFCs deploying their assets to enable a more comprehensive exercise,” Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (DGICG) S Paramesh said.

The primary aim of the exercise, in addition to enabling cooperation and training, was to test and improve communications, procedures and overall effectiveness among all participating agencies.