Pandhal launches ‘Genoa Fruit Cake’

KOCHI: Pandhal Global Gourmet known for its innovative delicacies and dedication to flavour held its exclusive cake-tasting ceremony featuring their signature Mattancherry Spice cake recently.

At the culinary celebration, Pandhal also launched a brand new and exciting range of trans-fat-free matured plum cakes inspired by the aromatic spices from Mattancherry. The highlight was their limited Christmas special edition Classic Genoa Fruit Cake.

This is an adaptation of the first Christmas cake made in Italy. “It took us about 14 months and around 25 trials to bring out this delicacy,” says Chef M K Rajesh.

The cake is packed with dried cranberries, red cherries, raisins and zesty orange peel. Cooked in orange juice, with a crunch of almonds and hazelnuts, every bite is truly heaven. The sweet scent and aroma of the cinnamon oil makes it truly unique.