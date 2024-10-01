25 injured after speeding bus collides with ambulance and container truck in Kochi

KOCHI: Around 25 people were injured, three of them grievously, after a private bus collided with an ambulance and a container truck at Vallarpadam in Kochi on Monday evening.

The accident occurred near DP World gate number two as the speeding bus - proceeding to Chaapa Beach in Malippuram - lost control.

After colliding with the ambulance, which was carrying a patient, the bus hit a container truck nearby, a police officer said.

Under the impact of the collision, the patient inside the ambulance was injured grievously, said an officer at the Mulavukadu police station.

“The injured were quickly moved to three hospitals in the city, namely Lourdes Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, and the Specialists’ Hospital,” he said.

The accident resulted in the road being blocked for around an hour, but the police and the fire and rescue services squad managed to restore traffic, the officer added.