Decoding the myths about interior designers

The process of revamping your space or creating a home can be an exciting yet overwhelming experience. The idea of embracing your style and personality and incorporating it to a space while keeping it functional and aesthetic is what an interior designer essential does. Here are a few common myths about us that I will help you deflate:
DIY resources can replace an interior designer
The common misconception is that with the available resources online, interior design services become irrelevant and an added expense. While the resources available online are educational and informative, they lack the customised solutions that an interior designer can cater to. They come armed with information on the latest materials, practical solutions and provide customised expertise for your space.
Interior designers are expensive
Building a home/space comes with an enormous number of decisions to be made while also keeping an eye on the project timelines. When an interior designer is on board, they bring to the table expertise on project management, an experienced team, a great directory of vendors and unmatched experience as part of their skill set making the process seamless and the investment having significant value.
Interior designers work on only large scale projects
An interior designer with an eye for detail can make impactful changes in any space regardless of it being big or small. Most designers take up projects based on the requirements of the client in terms of the expertise needed and whether or not they would be a good fit for it.
There are various aspects to a designer saying yes to a project and scale is definitely not one of them unless their skills are underpaid for. In most cases, for a creative person, a blank canvas and the freedom to colour it is what matters the most.
When an interior designer is on board, they impose their personal style
The fear that many clients have while seeking the services of an interior designer is that they would lose their freedom of making their space personal in terms of style. Every designer comes on board to enhance and incorporate the client’s personality and style into their space keeping aesthetics, functionality and optimal utilisation of space in mind through the process. This becomes even more crucial when the space is small and multifunctional or caters to people of different age-groups.
Aesthetics is all that matters to a designer
The experience and expertise a designer brings to the project is not restricted to a cohesive aesthetic space. A space is a compilation of various sub factors that go unnoticed without professional guidance. Functionality, ergonomics, use of materials as per the location of the project, styles and colours that complement each other and many other nitty gritty usually go unattended due to the lack of an expert on board.
The skilled teams for execution, the awareness on latest trends, the newest materials and their features all come with years of experience that can reduce the timeline and costs of the project significantly apart from creating an aesthetic masterpiece with a designer guiding your path.
There is absolutely no amount of free resources or shortcuts that can compare to the expertise of a professional. What they bring to the table is way more valuable than the cost and experiences incurred to execute a project without help.
Neeta Jessani
A designer and lover of textures making functional spaces aesthetic.
info@thedesignstorey.in
@tdesignstorey