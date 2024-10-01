Decoding the myths about interior designers

The process of revamping your space or creating a home can be an exciting yet overwhelming experience. The idea of embracing your style and personality and incorporating it to a space while keeping it functional and aesthetic is what an interior designer essential does. Here are a few common myths about us that I will help you deflate:

DIY resources can replace an interior designer

The common misconception is that with the available resources online, interior design services become irrelevant and an added expense. While the resources available online are educational and informative, they lack the customised solutions that an interior designer can cater to. They come armed with information on the latest materials, practical solutions and provide customised expertise for your space.

Interior designers are expensive

Building a home/space comes with an enormous number of decisions to be made while also keeping an eye on the project timelines. When an interior designer is on board, they bring to the table expertise on project management, an experienced team, a great directory of vendors and unmatched experience as part of their skill set making the process seamless and the investment having significant value.

Interior designers work on only large scale projects

An interior designer with an eye for detail can make impactful changes in any space regardless of it being big or small. Most designers take up projects based on the requirements of the client in terms of the expertise needed and whether or not they would be a good fit for it.

There are various aspects to a designer saying yes to a project and scale is definitely not one of them unless their skills are underpaid for. In most cases, for a creative person, a blank canvas and the freedom to colour it is what matters the most.