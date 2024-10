So, what kind of preparation has gone into this circumnavigation mission?

Roopa: We have been training for three years at the Ocean Sailing Node (in Goa). We started on smaller boats to get the basics, but when you move to bigger sailboats, though the science of sailing remains the same, everything gets amplified - the equipment, the responsibilities, and the time spent at sea.

You can be out there for days, with no land in sight. It’s tough, both physically and mentally, but it’s also where you grow the most.

Dilna: Exactly. It’s not just about the sailing skills, but also the mental endurance. During the Cape to Rio race, we were at sea for six months, facing storms and away from family. It was exhausting, but those experiences have prepared us for what’s coming - especially the Southern Ocean, which is known for its unpredictable weather. We are ready for it. We have trained hard, studied the weather patterns and done extensive planning. So, we feel confident.

How was it training under the legendary Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) [the first Indian to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world under sail]?

Dilna: Before Cdr Abhilash came on board, we trained with various skippers. However, once he joined us, it felt like everything levelled up. He had just finished the Golden Globe Race, and his insights were invaluable. He didn’t just teach us technical skills; he helped us prepare mentally for the challenges at sea. His stories about handling storms and long periods of isolation were especially helpful.

Roopa: Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd), Captain Dilip Donde (retd), and Lt Cdr Vartika Joshi (retd)… they are our role models. Of course, Abhilash sir was our mentor. He was a game-changer, really. He believed in our potential, and that belief boosted our confidence. His understanding of the psychological side of sailing - dealing with solitude and stress - was vital.

Dilna: That said, everyone we sailed with had something to teach us. With each sortie, each new experience, we grew.

What are the main challenges you’re expecting during this voyage?

Roopa: The weather and wind, especially in the Southern Ocean. We got a taste of it during the Cape to Rio race last year, when we faced storms for two days. This time, it’s going to be more intense. But we have trained for it. It’s all about endurance, staying alert, and making the right decisions in tough situations.

Dilna: We have done one leg already, from Cape Town to Goa, in a previous journey. The other four will be new territory for us. But we are ready to take on the challenges.

You have been sailing together for three years now. How has that partnership helped?

Dilna: Roopa and I have become a solid team. When you are doing a dual-handed sortie, you need to be in sync with your partner. Whether it’s keeping watch or making decisions, you need to trust each other completely. We have got that bond.

Roopa: Exactly. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. Plus, we have trained on this boat, INSV Tarini, together, so we are familiar with it. This mutual understanding is going to be key when we are out at sea. I am really looking forward to all three of us, Tarini included, having an adventurous voyage!

How have your families reacted to your mission?

Dilna: At first, my family was concerned, especially my husband, who’s also in the Navy, and my mother. But, over time, they have come to understand how much this means to me. Now, they are incredibly supportive, as are my friends, former NCC teachers and colleagues. It’s heartening to see an outpouring of support from across the country.

Roopa: Same here. The support has been overwhelming, not just from my family but from the entire Navy community. Sailing may not be a spectator sport, but it’s heartening to see that more people in India are getting interested in it, thanks to pioneers like Cdr Abhilash, Captain Dilip and the all-woman crew led by Lt Cdr Vartika. We are grateful for this opportunity.