Heart is where home is

KOCHI: Home is an extension of one’s personality. For many, it serves as a sanctuary - a tranquil retreat from the daily hustle where one can unwind after a long day. For others, it’s a canvas that showcases individuality, expressing personal interests and passions through design.
Some embrace modern aesthetics with sleek lines and minimalism, while others draw inspiration from rich Indian traditions, featuring intricate details and cultural motifs. Whether it’s the entire home or just a few select spaces, each corner can tell a story.
In the Internet era, people can easily be influenced by myriad design inspirations. Interior designers emphasise analysing personal style, which should reflect individual values.
Self-reflection - like do you love books, games, travel, or sci-fi, have a passion for gardening and love being surrounded by plants and elements of nature, or have an affinity towards tranquillity and desire a spa-like interior - can bring forth a well-curated space.
Combined with thoughtful interiors, the place not only offers visitors a glimpse into who you are, but it can also contribute to a positive mindset.
Bengaluru-based interior designer Nain Belliappa agrees that one shouldn’t follow specific trends. “Bringing in elements that resonate with personal interests builds a timeless design,” she says.
“The demand for personalised design has grown. Each client has a vision for their space, and it’s crucial to bring a personalised approach.”
Space of art
Nain reflects on this concept by sharing the example of a home currently being designed in Koramangala. “Our client is an avid traveller with a passion for art and textiles. Her collection includes a wide array of art pieces acquired during her journeys, featuring works from renowned international artists as well as local artisans - totalling around a thousand pieces,” she says.
“The client’s inviting and open nature calls for a design that emphasises spaciousness and flow. To avoid cluttering, we identify specific spots in the house that would serve as a right fit for the artwork. Some exquisite pieces would go in the living room, standing as a testimony to her interests. The textiles are solely meant for furniture, with rugs selected in a way that complements the art pieces.”
Delhi-based designer Sanjana Mathur, founder of Studio Bipolar, notes that the demand for personalised design has surged post Covid.
“With people splurging on materials, showcasing wealth has been normalised. Personalised designs often act as a calling card,” she says.
According to Sanjana, personalised design generally revolves around theme-based designs. Some even go to the extent of designing specific themes for each space of their house based on what struck their fancy, and even recreating houses inspired by reality shows.
“One client wanted various themes throughout her home. Bedroom space evoked a classic European vibe, the floor which had the bar and billiards room resonates Irish aesthetics with wooden panelling and marble flooring, and the floor with jacuzzi and spa had Moroccan aesthetics with materials flown in from Turkey,” she adds. Certain personalised designs cater to the lifestyle of the residents.
“There’s a 10,000-sq-ft space and the inhabitants are a couple who are ambitious and career-driven. They wanted a design that spoke to their aspirations. Given their busy lives, they prioritised a low-maintenance design with luxurious materials that require little upkeep,” says Sanjana.
Living in the city often stirs a longing for a slower pace, away from the urban hustle. Instead of simply incorporating calming elements into their existing homes, some seek a tranquil experience in a new environment.
“In Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand, a client envisioned a getaway from city life - a second home with panoramic views of the Himalayas,” says Monish Siripurapu, principal architect of Ant Studio.
“We designed the space to embrace its stunning surroundings, ensuring that each room features roofs, gardens, and terraces that seamlessly connect with the landscape, creating a feeling of walking through nature. Inside, full-height glazed windows and a skylight flood the area with natural light. Dark wood flooring and neutral-toned furniture complement the wooden exteriors, while soft blue walls draw inspiration from the expansive sky.”
Sustainability and personalised design
Architect and founder of Kochi-based architecture firm Wallmakers, Vinu Daniel, emphasises that sustainability blends with personalised design. Individual interests, like music and even rain, can be integrated.
Vinu talks about his project ‘Nisarga’, in Angamaly, a residence of a family of musicians. “We aimed for music to be the primary focus, making it the main accessory of the space. To achieve this, we kept the interior design minimal, allowing clients to immerse themselves in music without distractions. We integrated furniture into the floor design, creating cutouts. All the home’s interior spaces are designed as open and flexible expanses,” he says.
Vinu highlights that the walls of ‘Nisarga’ were built using Wallmakers’ shuttered debris wall technique. “It combines waste materials, debris, cement, and soil from the site. We protected the west side of the house from the afternoon sun using discarded racks from a scrapyard, which serve as grilles.”
The sloping roof also serves for open-air concerts. “There are designed breaks in the roof to allow light that can hold seating for 80 people. The centre stage sits above a pool, creating an acoustic space,” adds Vinu.
The Chirath project, another residency designed by Vinu, emphasises the client’s desire to redefine traditional systems. “Historically, many architectural practices reinforced gender inequality by confining women to courtyards in ‘naalukettu’ (traditional Kerala mansion). The client wanted a house that shattered these norms,” he says.
“To achieve this, we broke open the roof, to escape the sense of confinement. We crafted furniture from wooden scraps and repurposed terracotta jaalis from locally sourced tiles.”
Start small
If an entire interior overhaul feels daunting, experts suggest starting small. “Bringing in accessories, decorative lighting, and a fresh coat of paint itself can give a personality to one’s space,” says Monish Siripurapu. “While it’s important to express your passions, they shouldn’t dominate the design. So, space planning is quite essential. A house should look like one rather than a nursery or a gaming den.
Pick versatile pieces so that they would go well with the general theme of the house. Or else, the space would look cluttered,” says Sanjana. Tony Joseph, founder of Stapati Architects, agrees.
“One client was into bikes and heavy metal music, so we created a separate space connecting seamlessly with the porch. His bike could enter, and the room featured double-glazed doors and windows so the bang on music would stay within the space.”