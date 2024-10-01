Heart is where home is

KOCHI: Home is an extension of one’s personality. For many, it serves as a sanctuary - a tranquil retreat from the daily hustle where one can unwind after a long day. For others, it’s a canvas that showcases individuality, expressing personal interests and passions through design.

Some embrace modern aesthetics with sleek lines and minimalism, while others draw inspiration from rich Indian traditions, featuring intricate details and cultural motifs. Whether it’s the entire home or just a few select spaces, each corner can tell a story.

In the Internet era, people can easily be influenced by myriad design inspirations. Interior designers emphasise analysing personal style, which should reflect individual values.

Self-reflection - like do you love books, games, travel, or sci-fi, have a passion for gardening and love being surrounded by plants and elements of nature, or have an affinity towards tranquillity and desire a spa-like interior - can bring forth a well-curated space.

Combined with thoughtful interiors, the place not only offers visitors a glimpse into who you are, but it can also contribute to a positive mindset.

Bengaluru-based interior designer Nain Belliappa agrees that one shouldn’t follow specific trends. “Bringing in elements that resonate with personal interests builds a timeless design,” she says.

“The demand for personalised design has grown. Each client has a vision for their space, and it’s crucial to bring a personalised approach.”