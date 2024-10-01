Kochi among four cities picked by Centre for TOSCA initiative

KOCHI: Kochi is one of the four cities selected by the Union government to implement the Toolkit for Open and Sustainable City Planning and Analysis (TOSCA), a novel initiative aimed at ensuring public participation in city planning and development.

This toolkit has been developed to help people contribute to urban planning activities with the help of open-source data maps.

“Storing significant data with inputs and suggestions from the public can help in the city planning of Kochi. The data stored can be of great help to the administration in situations like waterlogging and climate change, among other issues. The project is now in the initial stage,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

“Participation of common people can help in making urban planning more effective and impactful,” Anilkumar said at the two-day workshop on TOSCA held in Kochi.

The project is being implemented as part of the Indo-German cooperation, in collaboration with the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation in Chennai, Mangaluru, Telangana and Kochi.