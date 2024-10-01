Monstera Care

KOCHI: Monsteras thrive in warm and humid conditions, which makes most Indian regions suitable for their growth. Ideal humidity is maintained between 50 per cent - 60 per cent. In a typical home setup, achieving these humidity levels might be challenging so here are some easy methods to mimic high humidity:

Use a humidifier.

Place a pebble tray filled with water near the plant.

Group plants together to create a micro-humid environment.

Light and Soil Needs

Monstera varieties, such as the Split Leaf Monstera and Broken Heart are well-suited for boho-themed interiors due to their unique leaf shapes.

They flourish in medium to bright indirect light and require regular watering to keep the soil moist but not soggy. A coco peat-based soil mix is ideal for these plants.

Common Issues

If brown tips or yellowing of leaves persist even after increasing the humidity, the issue could be inconsistent watering. Adjust your watering schedule to every two-three days and ensure you water when the topsoil feels dry to the touch.

Propagation Tips

You can easily propagate Monsteras at home. Simply cut below a node, ensuring the cutting includes an aerial root. The monsoon or rainy season is the ideal time for propagating this plant.

Mimicking Natural Habitat

In the wild, Monsteras grow as understory plants, often climbing up the tree bark. To replicate this at home, provide your Monstera with a tall moss stick for support and it will grace your home.

Ekta Chaudhary

An author, and founder of Garden Up, a company dedicated to greenifying spaces, Ekta is a trusted voice in the gardening community

