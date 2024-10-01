People’s group demands inclusion of temple in Kochi's Thrikkakara municipality

KOCHI: Thrikkakara temple, one of the few shrines in Kerala dedicated to Lord Vamana, is at the centre of a “delimitation” issue after a people’s movement petitioned the Ernakulam district collector to include the place of worship under the jurisdiction of the Thrikkakara municipality.

The temple, connected to myths related to Onam, currently comes under the Kalamassery municipality. A people’s forum, 'Paithrukasamrakshana Vedi’, (Heritage Protection Committee), has been fighting to bring the temple under the Thrikkakara municipality since 2009.

The local self-government department (LSGD) had even issued the primary notification for including the temple under the jurisdiction of Thrikkakara municipality.

“Thrikkakara is closely connected to the temple, and the many myths related to Onam. It’s believed the place was originally called Thrikkalkara and was later changed to Thrikkakara. The name is derived from the legend that Lord Vishnu in his Vamana avatar set foot here to visit Mahabali, the region’s former king, and consigned him to the underworld,” said Paul Mecheril, president, Paithrukasamrakshana Vedi.

He said the temple was originally located in Thrikkakara municipality and later brought under the Kalamassery municipality during a previous delimitation process.

“Now that the LSGD has initiated another delimitation process, we’re demanding resumption of the stalled process of including the temple, located at the border of the two municipalities, under Thrikkakara municipality jurisdiction. We petitioned the district collector recently. Now we’ll demand the municipality to pass a resolution and intend to move the court as a last resort,” Paul said.

While the LSGD issued the primary notification, it said in a letter dated March 21, 2011, that the process was being suspended in accordance with the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act which stipulates that any change in jurisdiction cannot be incorporated until the tenure of the municipality or panchayat council gets over.

“The letter clearly specified the said matter can be pursued again during the next delimitation process. This is why we have taken it up now,” he said.

The temple committee appears not to be keen on the demand.

“There is no technical hurdle...(for change in jurisdiction). The Kalamassery municipality backs us in our endeavours. In fact, the municipality allotted a sum of `10 lakh for holding Onam festivities... We’ve not been informed of the demand yet,” said temple secretary P C Pramod Kumar.