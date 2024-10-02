Kerala BJP leader Prakash Javadekar lambasts UDF, LDF for growing unemployment

KOCHI: Kerala BJP Prabhari Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday slammed the LDF and UDF over the high unemployment rate in Kerala, terming it a consequence of their bad governance model.

Citing the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) from the statistics office, which revealed that Kerala’s unemployment rate is 30%, the former union minister said, “The unemployment rate is 47% for females and 19% for males in Kerala. The survey highlights a stark contrast between Kerala’s unemployment rates and those of other states, such as Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the rate is just 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively.”

He alleged that the disparity underscored the “difference between effective governance models, particularly Modi’s Good Governance Model, and the bad governance of the LDF-UDF and INDI alliance.”

The LDF-UDF alliance played politics over issues like Palestine, Intifada, appeasement of extremism instead of focusing on employment generation and development.

“The state’s educational institutions have also suffered due to politicisation and criminal activities. What the communist goons are doing on college campuses is destruction of education,” Javadekar alleged. “As a result, the aspirational, intelligent, hardworking and deserving youth are frustrated and are compelled to go to other states and countries for education and jobs,” he said.