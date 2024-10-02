Kochi: New traffic regulations at Kalamassery

KOCHI: Effective from Wednesday, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has announced new traffic regulations at HMT Junction, Kalamassery. The new regulations, aimed at reducing traffic congestion, will be flagged off by Industries Minister P Rajeeve at 8.30am. They are as follows:

All vehicles coming from the Kakkanad and medical college hospital areas must arrive at HMT Junction and take a left turn to continue their journey.

Vehicles coming from NAD to HMT Junction must turn left at the junction.

Vehicles travelling along the highway from Aluva must turn left at Aryas Junction and continue through the old highway via HMT Junction.

Vehicles arriving at TVS Junction via HMT Junction from Aluva and Kakkanad can turn left to go towards Ernakulam or turn right to go towards Aluva.

Vehicles coming from HMT Junction to TVS Junction and turning right towards Aluva must stay on the east track of the highway and later switch to the west track at Aryas Junction

Vehicles proceeding from South Kalamassery and Ernakulam to Kakkanad, NAD, and medical college hospital should proceed 200 metres ahead on the highway from TVS Junction towards Aluva, use the median opening before the railway overbridge, travel along the east track of the highway, and turn right at Aryas Junction to continue via the old railway overbridge to HMT Junction.

Small vehicles coming from Aluva to Aryas Junction and returning to Aluva can take a U-turn at Aryas Junction

Heavy vehicles returning to Aluva from Aryas Junction must proceed through HMT Junction, take a right at TVS Junction, and continue towards Aluva

Small vehicles coming from Ernakulam and reaching TVS Junction can take a U-turn at the junction to return to Ernakulam