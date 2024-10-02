‘Open Masjid Day’ at Padamughal Juma Masjid in Kochi

KOCHI: In connection with the Gandhi Jayanti, the authorities of Padamughal Juma Masjid, Kakkanad, will be hosting an “Open Masjid Day” on Wednesday, welcoming people of all religions to visit the mosque.

The initiative aims to provide insight into the mosque’s interior and practices of worshippers.

As part of the event, visitors can explore the mosque and learn about its activities from 3 pm to 6 pm. The event will be led by the masjid’s chief Imam Saeedudheen Hudavi and Salahudheen Hudavi.

For more details, contact: 9846799583, 9447124312, or 9746485195.