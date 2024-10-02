Retired and rebooted

Wheels to reels

George Mampilly, a retired automobile engineer based in Kochi, has an extraordinary hobby: collecting original versions of Malayalam songs and converting them into MP3 files. By “original”, George refers to the first renditions of songs – including tracks extracted directly from the original spool. For example, he has the first rendition of ‘Alliyambal Kadavil’ from the 1965 film ‘Rosy’, sung by K J Yesudas.

George’s collection is remarkable, with 30,000 songs stored on his laptop. “The total number of songs Malayalam cinema has produced will be about 31,000,” he smiles. “My collection spans from 1941 to 2024, with Yesudas alone accounting for over 5,000 tracks.” If not spools or vinyl records, George extracts old classics from cassettes. Like the seven songs from the 1962 film ‘Swargarajyam’, which he had been searching for and finally got from a cassette gifted by his friend.

George also collects film reels to extract songs from them. “That’s how I got ‘Mattuvin Chattangale’ from ‘Abhayam’ (1970),” he recalls.

George rues that he couldn’t access songs from the first Malayalam talkie, ‘Balan’ (1938) as its spool is unavailable. “I managed to collect songs from the second film, ‘Gnanambika’ (1940). My collection includes songs from that era to the films released yesterday,” he says.

This unique hobby takes George to studios, old cassette shops and record collectors across the state. “If you want pristine quality, you should listen to gramophone records,” he adds.

George devotes about eight hours a day to his hobby. “This is my retirement plan,” he laughs. “I took it up seriously after I hit 10,000 songs. I have now approached the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy to contribute my collection.” — Swathy Lekshmi Vikram

Policing to power play

Right from early teenage, P J Varghese had an affinity towards sporting events that would enable him to showcase his strength. That eventually led him to take up bodybuilding.

However, the allure of accolades, including ‘Mr Ernakulam’, faded after he encountered unfair practices in the sport, prompting him to step back. It was then that he found his true calling in weightlifting.

“From a competitive standpoint, weightlifting offers a genuine display of strength, and competitors are judged fairly,” says Varghese, 77. This newfound passion not only earned him a gold medal but also secured him a position with the Railway Protection Force. Balancing his job with his dedication to weightlifting, Varghese faced a life-altering challenge during one competition.

He lifted an impressive 142.5kg but blacked out mid-lift. The weight crashed down on his left leg, resulting in a serious injury that left him sidelined for six months. “That incident left a scar on me. A lingering sense of fear followed, and having to walk with a steel rod in my leg affected my confidence,” he says.

Subsequently, he migrated to the UAE, where he joined the police. Varghese found it challenging to pursue weightlifting actively. “Not a day went by in those four decades that I didn’t think about dedicating myself to the sport full-time,” he recalls.

After returning to Kochi in 2010, he started training and competing again, earning gold medals at various masters’ national championships, and a silver at the Asia Masters’ Games in 2018.

George’s most recent win was at the masters’ nationals in UP this year, where he secured a gold. Since 2010, he has bagged nine gold medals — five in weightlifting and four in powerlifting.

George views his passion as a way to maintain his vitality and well-being. “I wake up every day with the happy thought of lifting weights at the gym,” he smiles, adding that his dream is to win a gold at the world masters’ competition.

“Besides daily workout, I adhere to a healthy diet and eating schedule. It feels great to be young at the age of 77.” — Mahima Anna Jacob