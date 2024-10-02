Understanding flat feet

KOCHI: A flat foot or loss of arch in foot isn’t an unusual condition. In this case, the arch is lower than typical, resulting in the entire foot making contact with the ground. While many have flat feet without any issues, others may experience pain and discomfort, especially during physical activities.

It is important to note that we are all born with flat feet. The arches typically develop as we grow. The arch in a child usually develops by 6-7 years of age. However, parents often get worried about the condition in the infant stage and bring their kids asking for evaluations and solutions for flat feet.

One of the common reasons for this condition especially in children is genetic. However, these are usually flexible flat feet and painless, and the treatment for the same is done generally to educate the family and supervise any progress of pain.

In certain conditions like cerebral palsy or any neuromuscular disorder, flat feet can be painful and would require proper evaluation and at times surgery.

There are a few cases in children, where flat foot deformity is quite severe with the heel pointing grossly outside. These children would experience difficulty walking fast and at times pain. In such situations, customised footwear might bring some relief. However, a more effective alternative is keyhole surgery. This procedure involves placing a metal stent to help the feet get back to normal shape.