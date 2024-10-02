Woman’s death at Kaloor: Police probe Wayanad youth’s role

KOCHI: Police have launched a probe against a Wayanad native after a 22-year-old woman ended her life at a rented house at Kaloor on Monday. The body of Aneesha George, of Thiruvananthapuram, was handed over to her relatives after a postmortem on Tuesday.

“We are collecting evidence regarding Aneesha’s relationship with her boyfriend. We spoke to the youngster but he is not cooperating with the probe. We will soon question him after completing the preliminary probe,” police said.

Aneesha, who was working at a beauty clinic at a mall in the city, had approached the police on Sunday claiming that her boyfriend, who was working at another mall in the city, ended their relationship after cheating on her. She requested the police to resolve the issue by speaking to the youth. However, Aneesha was found dead on Monday morning.

