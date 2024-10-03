A green tribute to the legend of Ousu Chettan

KOCHI: Back in the 1990s, the people of Kadamakudy, a cluster of 14 islands near Kochi, relied solely on boats to reach the mainland. Public boat services offered daily trips, only during fixed hours, leaving outsiders to wonder how the islanders navigated through their daily lives.

For the people of Kadamakudy, the answer was: Ousu ‘Chettan’.

For five decades, Anthony Ousu Edathil, of Pizhala, was not just a boatman. He and his small canoe were the vital link connecting the islands to the mainland. Although Kadamakudy had no shortage of boatmen, the now 99-year-old Ousu stood out from the rest. No matter the hour, Ousu Chettan was always ready to ferry. Even in rough weather.

“Since the best cinemas are on the mainland, if someone wanted to catch a second show, they would alert me. I would take my canoe and ferry them back when they return. By the time we reach home, I would know the entire story of the film,” laughs Ousu.

As a tribute to his service, Tropiq Getaways, an experiential travel company registered under the Startup Mission of India, has launched Kochi’s first private eco-friendly boat aptly named ‘The Legend of Ousu’.

The boat, which was launched by the man himself, features a pencil drawing by artist Jayachandran TV, highlighting Ousu Chettan and his service.

“Ousu Chettan is truly a legend,” says Tropiq Getaways founder Vishal Koshy, who leads the ‘Living Island’ initiative aimed at raising awareness of Kadamakudy’s self-sustaining nature.