A green tribute to the legend of Ousu Chettan

KOCHI: Back in the 1990s, the people of Kadamakudy, a cluster of 14 islands near Kochi, relied solely on boats to reach the mainland. Public boat services offered daily trips, only during fixed hours, leaving outsiders to wonder how the islanders navigated through their daily lives.
For the people of Kadamakudy, the answer was: Ousu ‘Chettan’.
For five decades, Anthony Ousu Edathil, of Pizhala, was not just a boatman. He and his small canoe were the vital link connecting the islands to the mainland. Although Kadamakudy had no shortage of boatmen, the now 99-year-old Ousu stood out from the rest. No matter the hour, Ousu Chettan was always ready to ferry. Even in rough weather.
“Since the best cinemas are on the mainland, if someone wanted to catch a second show, they would alert me. I would take my canoe and ferry them back when they return. By the time we reach home, I would know the entire story of the film,” laughs Ousu.
As a tribute to his service, Tropiq Getaways, an experiential travel company registered under the Startup Mission of India, has launched Kochi’s first private eco-friendly boat aptly named ‘The Legend of Ousu’.
The boat, which was launched by the man himself, features a pencil drawing by artist Jayachandran TV, highlighting Ousu Chettan and his service.
“Ousu Chettan is truly a legend,” says Tropiq Getaways founder Vishal Koshy, who leads the ‘Living Island’ initiative aimed at raising awareness of Kadamakudy’s self-sustaining nature.
“This man once served as a bridge to the 14 islands of Kadamakudy. Knowing his story, we felt his services and experiences should be immortalised. By naming the boat after him, we hope to spark curiosity about his legacy.”
The 12-seater, twin-engine electric cruiser offers visitors a serene experience of Kadamakudy’s landscape, contrasting with the diesel-powered boats that contribute to carbon emissions and noise pollution. Designed as per international safety standards, the boat operates around the Kadamakudy islands, and extends services to Marine Drive and Bolgatty.
“The ambience of Kadamakudy invites you to connect with nature,” Vishal adds. “The chirping and cawing of birds, the gentle sounds of the water, and the soft breeze all of this should be experienced in its pristine form.”
‘Never knew swimming’
It has been 10 years since Ousu Chettan last took to the waters, owing to advancing age and problems with his vision. With a stooped back, he walks barefoot to the local tea shop, where he is often greeted by visitors, especially those participating in the ‘Living Island’ tourism initiative.
He recalls charging meagre amounts for ferrying people, ranging from 10 paise to `5. Speaking of his ‘service days’, Ousu Chettan recounts a distressful incident. “Once, a death occurred in a family in Pizhala, and the body had to be taken to the mainland,” he says.
“Though late at night, I volunteered. The weather was rough, and our canoe capsized, throwing all of us into the water. Somehow, I managed to gather all of them back onto the boat.”
Interestingly, this boatman never knew how to swim. “I never felt the need. I had faith in my canoe that it would never sink. I am confident that I can stay afloat in the water by hanging on to it,” he smiles.