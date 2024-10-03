Rustic ruminations

KOCHI: In the quiet folds of rural Palakkad, an artist duo has been turning the rustic, pastoral rhythms of village life into a thought-provoking art form. Cows, goats, and ducks — beings often relegated to the background of human existence — are given centre stage, their quiet presence magnified using wool, beeswax, feathers, wood, and even animal semen.

TNIE met the duo, Namratha Neog and Sunoj D, at a recent month-long show titled ‘Sentient Beings’ at the Durbar Hall in Kochi. Here, the creatures become storytellers, reminding us that the boundaries between human and animal, nature and culture, are as fluid as the seasons.

This isn’t art that simply depicts the rural landscape. It emerges from it, woven with the same textures and materials that shape everyday life. Through their unique creations, the duo, who call themselves the ‘Lakshmi Nivas Collective’, nudges one to reflect on the shared rhythms of nature and the human experience.

Though the exhibition wrapped up last Sunday, the essence of their art lingers, posing questions about the politics of the nature we inhabit. For instance, an installation, titled ‘The Solemn Passage of an Act’, features foraged chicken feathers clamped in beeswax and reclaimed wood.

Medicinal plant stains, soot and graphite, plants, animals, and the landscapes humans dwell in become the canvas for Namratha and Sunoj at their house-cum-studio, ‘Lakshmi Nivas’, in Paruthur village. For them, the line between nature, culture, human and the non-human is blurred.

“We live in a remote Palakkad village. We live with our animals and take them grazing in the pasture lands after rice-crop season,” says Namratha, an archaeology scholar-turned-artist, as she shares how she and her partner Sunoj practise art that merges with their lifestyle.