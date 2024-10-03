The Chathan returns

KOCHI: The report of an English-dubbed re-release of My Dear Kuttichathan, which first featured in The New Indian Express on September 20, has once again piqued interest in the film among cinema lovers.

The fantasy classic, released in 1984, was India’s first 3D film. If this technological mastery didn’t already lure you to cinema halls back then, then the endearing story about three children who befriend a friendly goblin (Kuttichathan) and help him flee from the clutches of an evil sorcerer certainly did.

Needless to say, the film was a big hit, registering over `2.5 crore at the box office. More than these gains, the Jijo Punnoose-helmed project was a watershed moment in Malayalam cinema, with fans raving about the movie even decades later.

Earlier this month, TNIE was invited to a special, invite-only preview of My Dear Kuttichathan’s new version. This, interestingly, also coincided with the film celebrating 40 years. We spoke to Jijo Punnoose and the film’s makers to learn more about how they created magic then, and their vision for the upcoming project.

The beginnings

1980s. Malayalam cinema, which was undergoing much transformation at the time, suddenly had a new anvil Navodaya Studio in Kochi.

Its founder, Chacko Punnoose, who’s fondly called Appachan, had already carved out a space for himself in the industry, having produced hits like Manjil Virinja Pookkal. But beyond that, he was also a visionary, raring to push the boundaries of what could be possible in Malayalam cinema. Navodaya became the vortex of this ambition.

His son, Jijo, who inherited a love for the reel world, too furthered this legacy of innovation. His directorial debut, Padayottam, released in 1982, was the first indigenously shot 70mm film in India.