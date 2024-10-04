‘I communicate with Madhavikutty in my fantasies’: Filmmaker Shabna Mohammed

KOCHI: Shabna Mohammed is one of the promising new-gen filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry. She is known for writing the screenplay for the film Vaanku, directed by Kavya Prakash, which got a ‘Special Mention’ at the National Awards 2022. She also co-wrote the found-footage thriller Footage. Here’s a quick chat with Shabna, who is currently working on her directorial debut, Delulu.

Both ‘Vaanku’ and ‘Footage’ are women-centric films. What are your thoughts on the market value and reception of women-oriented films in Kerala?

When it comes to market value, writing a female-oriented subject presents many challenges. Convincing the production team is the first hurdle, as there is often scepticism about the profitability of such films. In contrast, a male director’s debut rarely faces such doubts. We need to work hard to prove that female-centric movies can be profitable. This mindset needs to change. We must demonstrate that women can create successful films.

Footage has already received appreciation, especially for its technical brilliance. I hope more people will get to see it on OTT platforms.

You recently voiced support for Nikhila Vimal, who faced cyber-attacks. Do you feel women artists and technicians face greater scrutiny on social and conventional media?

As women, we are forced to be extra-vigilant. We need to be ‘acceptable’, or we risk facing cyber-attacks, as Nikhila has experienced. Social media has grown so powerful that it can both promote and destroy you. I believe people should be more empathetic, not just on social media, but in general.

Nowadays, anyone with a camera can become a content creator. In the past, we admired journalists for their social commitment. Now, many of them are bound by their companies, agendas and the race for sensational news.

You have been practising Bharatanatyam for years. How do you balance your career in dance with your profession in cinema?

Dance is my life. I start my day practising dance, and I can’t imagine my life without it. It’s more than just a physical activity; it keeps me moving forward and inspires my writing. Dance has been a part of me since childhood, and it comes naturally to me. I travel to Kozhikode on weekends to take and give dance classes. Anything I do for dance brings me immense joy.

I worked in Bengaluru for a few months before choosing dance as my true path. I have performed at various art festivals such as Chidambaram Natyanjali and Thanjavur Natyanjali. Dance creates a world of its own for me – the satisfaction it gives is unparalleled.

Having graduated in engineering, you have transitioned into a completely different field. How did you make your way into the film industry?

Lenin Sir (Lenin Rajendran) had cast me for a Madhavikutty (Kamala Surayya) biopic. We did the photoshoot, but the project didn’t take off because he got hospitalised. During those discussions, I never thought I would write. My close friend Unni R (writer) mentored me, and I became a part of ‘Vaanku’.

I am a hardcore Madhavikutty fan. Being from Punnayoorkulam, I was exposed to Nalapattu Tharavadu and her family. She was always in my fantasies, and her writing has inspired me greatly. I think she was one of the first to openly talk about women’s worlds and fantasies. I always wondered how she could write about such mundane things around us and make them so universal. She spoke for all women, and we can rely on her words to communicate our thoughts. You can see her influence in ‘Footage’, too. There’s an energy I get from even the sight of her. I still communicate with her – in my fantasies (laughs)!

Can you share some details about ‘Delulu’?

I have always wanted to do experimental films, and Delulu is a reflection of that passion. Saiju Sreedharan (director/editor) and I are currently finalising the script for this comedy genre film, and we plan to start shooting in January. The cast includes Anurag Kashyap, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeesan, and Nikhila Vimal. More will be announced soon.