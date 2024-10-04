Revolutionising the game

KOCHI: MG Motor India’s latest launch, the Windsor EV, caused a stir even before hitting the market. The buzz? A groundbreaking scheme that lets you buy an electric car without paying for the battery up front. Instead, you rent it for Rs 3.5 per kilometre, with the vehicle starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Dubbed the ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) model, this innovative approach makes electric car ownership more accessible than ever. More on that later. First, let’s see how the vehicle compares to the others in the market.

Exterior

The Windsor is unlike anything on Indian roads. It’s not an SUV, an MPV, or a hatchback - it’s something entirely new. As a ‘born EV,’ this car was designed from scratch as an electric vehicle, and it shows.

Up front, the bonnet sports a layered look, with a sleek LED strip running beneath the windshield. The bumper now houses the headlamps. Flanked by chrome inserts, it gives the car a futuristic edge.

The glossy black strip linking the headlamps adds a touch of elegance. The MG logo sits between the LED strip and the black trim. Unlike MG’s other EVs, it doesn’t double as the charging port cover. On this vehicle, the charging port is tucked away on the left fender.

The Windsor’s 4.3-metre profile is sleek and creaseless. Even the 18-inch alloys and flush door handles are crafted to aid aerodynamics. Around the back, layered taillights and an LED strip complete the modern, minimalist look.

Interior

Inside, the Windsor greets you with plush, sofa-like seating and a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen that resembles a laptop. The front seats recline nearly flat, and the rear seats offer a luxurious 135-degree recline, giving the cabin the comfort of a business-class flight. It’s perfect for watching a movie.