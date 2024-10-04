Revolutionising the game

KOCHI: MG Motor India’s latest launch, the Windsor EV, caused a stir even before hitting the market. The buzz? A groundbreaking scheme that lets you buy an electric car without paying for the battery up front. Instead, you rent it for Rs 3.5 per kilometre, with the vehicle starting at Rs 9.99 lakh.
Dubbed the ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) model, this innovative approach makes electric car ownership more accessible than ever. More on that later. First, let’s see how the vehicle compares to the others in the market.
Exterior
The Windsor is unlike anything on Indian roads. It’s not an SUV, an MPV, or a hatchback - it’s something entirely new. As a ‘born EV,’ this car was designed from scratch as an electric vehicle, and it shows.
Up front, the bonnet sports a layered look, with a sleek LED strip running beneath the windshield. The bumper now houses the headlamps. Flanked by chrome inserts, it gives the car a futuristic edge.
The glossy black strip linking the headlamps adds a touch of elegance. The MG logo sits between the LED strip and the black trim. Unlike MG’s other EVs, it doesn’t double as the charging port cover. On this vehicle, the charging port is tucked away on the left fender.
The Windsor’s 4.3-metre profile is sleek and creaseless. Even the 18-inch alloys and flush door handles are crafted to aid aerodynamics. Around the back, layered taillights and an LED strip complete the modern, minimalist look.
Interior
Inside, the Windsor greets you with plush, sofa-like seating and a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen that resembles a laptop. The front seats recline nearly flat, and the rear seats offer a luxurious 135-degree recline, giving the cabin the comfort of a business-class flight. It’s perfect for watching a movie.
Space is abundant, with a large glass area and a panoramic sunroof enhancing the airy vibe. Legroom, knee room, and headroom are all generously provided, thanks to the 2.7-meter wheelbase.
The touchscreen doubles as the nerve centre for the vehicle, controlling everything from the sunshade and mirrors to the air conditioning and drive modes. There are also some controls on the steering wheel for ease of use while driving.
MG has also nailed the practical details, with wireless charging, multiple USB ports, bottle holders, and rear AC vents all cleverly integrated.
Performance
Powered by a 134 hp motor with 200 Nm of torque, the Windsor is front-wheel-drive and packs a 38 kWh battery. It offers four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. There are also three levels of regenerative braking.
Even in the most frugal Eco+ mode, there’s plenty of power for city cruising. On the highway, the Windsor shines, delivering a stable and responsive drive. Its suspension is finely tuned for comfort, absorbing bumps effortlessly, and there’s minimal body roll, even at higher speeds.
MG claims a range of 331 km, but based on real-world driving, a more conservative estimate would be around 260-280 km - still plenty for most journeys.
Pricing
The Windsor’s price starts at Rs 9.99 lakh under the BaaS scheme, while the standard pricing begins at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The BaaS option essentially separates the cost of the battery from the car, allowing buyers to finance the vehicle through one of four approved non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Both the car loan and battery rent must come from the same financier, and buyers can even opt to pay for the car upfront and only finance the battery.
The rental conditions vary across NBFCs, with some offering minimum monthly rates starting at Rs 5,250 (based on 1,500 km). However, if you’re the kind who wants to buy the battery outright, MG offers that too, with prices of Rs 13.5 lakh, Rs 14.5 lakh, and Rs 15.5 lakh for the three variants.
It’s worth noting that the BaaS scheme is exclusive to the first owner - if you sell the car, you’ll need to settle the battery cost before handing over the keys.
Free charging
MG has also introduced an app that pulls together multiple charging operators. Windsor buyers will enjoy free public charging for a year through this app - an enticing bonus for those eager to dive into the world of EVs.
Final verdict
With a mix of futuristic design, luxurious comfort, and smart financing options, the MG Windsor EV stands out as an ideal choice for anyone looking to embrace the electric revolution.
Whether it’s for long family trips, daily commutes, or spontaneous weekend adventures, the Windsor ticks all the boxes.
New Releases
Volkswagen rolls out new updates
Volkswagen India has introduced the Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport, along with updated features for the Taigun GT Line. Additionally, a new Highline Plus trim for both carlines offers enhanced features at competitive pricing.
BMW launches electric scooter
BMW has launched the CE 02 electric scooter in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 4,49,900. Featuring a modern design, the scooter delivers 11 kW of power and 55 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-50 km/h in just 3 seconds. It is powered by a 3.9 kWh air-cooled lithium-ion battery.
Thar ROXX gets 175k bookings in 1st hour
Mahindra’s newly launched Thar ROXX SUV received 1,76,218 bookings within the first hour. The vehicle is known for its bold design, off-roading capabilities, and advanced safety features. Deliveries begin on Dussehra.
Kia’s EV9, Carnival hit the streets
Kia India has launched the EV9 and Carnival Limousine at Rs 1,29,90,000 and Rs 63,90,000, respectively. The Carnival comes with a seven-seater configuration, a 193 hp 2.2-litre diesel engine, and two colour options.