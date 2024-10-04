St Teresa’s College: Celebrating 100

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College – the name shines bright in Kerala’s education sector when it comes to the education and empowerment of women. For many, ‘Teresian’ means a woman of style and substance.

Celebrating its centenary, the institution remains a top choice for young women in the state. The success of the college lies in the vision of its founder, ‘Servant of God’ Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima.

“Mother Teresa envisioned an institution that would be a home, inspiration, and guiding force to mould, enlighten, and empower generations of women,” says Sr Vineetha, the college’s manager.

“She first established St Teresa’s School, which is adjacent to the college, in 1887. The college was established on 15th June, 1925, as the first women’s college in the erstwhile Cochin State, and the second in Kerala by the Congregation of the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa.”

Mother Teresa’s vision went beyond the norms of her time, aiming for the holistic development of women, with a strong sense of responsibility to society and the nation, Sr Vineetha adds.

The college, named after St Teresa of Avila, began with a student body of just 41 under the leadership of Sr Beatrice as the first principal and Mother Veronica as the first manager. While academic excellence was a priority, students were also taught the dignity of labour, the importance of good social relationships, and lasting spiritual values.

Initially, the college was affiliated with Madras University and offered the intermediate course with subjects such as ancient and modern history, and logic.