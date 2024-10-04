St Teresa’s College: Celebrating 100

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College – the name shines bright in Kerala’s education sector when it comes to the education and empowerment of women. For many, ‘Teresian’ means a woman of style and substance.
Celebrating its centenary, the institution remains a top choice for young women in the state. The success of the college lies in the vision of its founder, ‘Servant of God’ Mother Teresa of St Rose of Lima.
“Mother Teresa envisioned an institution that would be a home, inspiration, and guiding force to mould, enlighten, and empower generations of women,” says Sr Vineetha, the college’s manager.
“She first established St Teresa’s School, which is adjacent to the college, in 1887. The college was established on 15th June, 1925, as the first women’s college in the erstwhile Cochin State, and the second in Kerala by the Congregation of the Carmelite Sisters of St Teresa.”
Mother Teresa’s vision went beyond the norms of her time, aiming for the holistic development of women, with a strong sense of responsibility to society and the nation, Sr Vineetha adds.
The college, named after St Teresa of Avila, began with a student body of just 41 under the leadership of Sr Beatrice as the first principal and Mother Veronica as the first manager. While academic excellence was a priority, students were also taught the dignity of labour, the importance of good social relationships, and lasting spiritual values.
Initially, the college was affiliated with Madras University and offered the intermediate course with subjects such as ancient and modern history, and logic.
The college’s history reflects the societal changes of the past century. “During World War II, the college’s buildings were converted into a military hospital. It wasn’t until 1946 that academic activities resumed. After Independence, the number of students grew exponentially,” Sr Vineetha notes.
In 1957-58, the college’s affiliation transferred from Madras University to Travancore University, which later became Kerala University. In 1959, the Student Aid Fund was established to help financially disadvantaged students, a tradition that continues.
By 1983, with the establishment of MG University, the college became affiliated with the new varsity. In 2014, it was granted autonomous status. The National Service Scheme was introduced in 1969, and in 1971, a book bank was created with UGC assistance to support financially struggling students.
“St Teresa’s College formed the first women’s basketball team in the university and the state in 1961,” recalls Sr Vineetha. “A sports hostel was established in 1986.”
In 1999, the college earned ‘Five Star’ status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Subsequently, it has forged partnerships with prestigious international academic institutions to enhance student development, faculty growth, and academic research.
It has signed memoranda of understanding with Newman University, UK, Richmond, The American International University, London, Sophia University, Tokyo, Japan, and the Indo-Swedish Academic Exchange Forum.
St Teresa’s College has been the alma mater of many distinguished women. “Though an institution run by the nuns, it was way ahead of its time,” says Lida Jacob IAS.
“The nuns and the faculty never placed limitations when it came to honing the talents and skills of the students. They made leaders out of students. I am an example. I cherish the bond that I had with the college.”
Lida has had an illustrious career, having served as additional secretary (land revenue), deputy secretary (labour department), director of the Kerala Urban Development Project and joint secretary (local administration department), Kollam district collector, managing director of Milma and Kerala Financial Corporation, and secretary of the general education department.
Recalling her time as an English graduate student in the late 1960s, she says, “I had applied for medicine but developed cold feet afterwards and decided to do a regular course. By then, courses had already started. Fortunately, considering the good marks that I had scored, I was admitted to the college.”
She adds that the teachers helped students develop their latent talents. “In the very first week, my teacher called me out and said that I was on the debate team that was participating in a competition being held at the Kerala University campus. Many questions passed through my mind, but her confidence in me set me on track,” Lida recalls.
Actor and fashion designer Poornima Indrajith, who did her pre-degree and bachelor’s degree at St Teresa’s, also credits the college for moulding her into a strong woman. “The trial by fire that the college provided instilled confidence in me. It helps me take on everything that life throws at me,” she says.
Another distinguished alumna is Rose Varghese, former vice-chancellor of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies. “The amazing faculty were highly committed and dedicated. I can never forget the beloved nuns who worked hard to raise the institution to be on par with international schools of higher education abroad,” she says.
“I did my BA in literature there. Those days were the most memorable in my life. The college enabled students to participate in various extracurricular activities without compromising their studies.”
Actor and anchor Ranjini Haridas echoes similar sentiments. “For me, having studied in an elite co-educational school, an all-girls college was a big no-no,” she says.
“However, after I joined the college, I realised how cool it was. This institution is what made me the feminist I am today. It sculpted me into the strong woman I am.”
Renjini adds that the nuns of the college were among the strongest women she had ever met. “Even as they held steadfast to their beliefs, they worked towards moulding independent and capable women out of each of their students,” she says.
“It was on the St Teresa’s campus that I realised that only talent mattered, not the financial or societal status of one’s family.”
Some centennial events lined up
October: Oct 6 – Teresian Centenary Marathon; October 15 to 19 – Teresian Week, Youth Summit & National Cultural Fest; October 25 – National Quiz Competition
December: Dec 11 – X’Mas Sale & Entrepreneur Meet; Dec 13 – A shot at Guinness World Record by food processing technology students; Dec 16 to 18 – Teresian International Multidisciplinary Conclave & Honouring Women Scientists
January: Jan 16 to 17 – International Dance Fest by Dept of Bharathanatyam; Jan 27 to 31 – National Inter-University Basketball Tournament
February: Feb 3 to 8 – Teresian Global Expo; Feb 13 – Radio Jockey Competition by Radio Club; Feb 24 to 28 – Fashion Week by Dept of Fashion Design
Achievements
R Sankar Award for Best College in the State (1994, 1995, 1998, 2000); Rajiv Gandhi Award (1999); Mother Teresa Award for Educational Excellence (2009); Higher Education Minister’s Excellence Award (2023); International Green Gown Award (2023); The college has won the overall championship at the MG University Youth Festival 23 times in 33 years; Was lauded in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ for creating safe soft toys from shredded waste materials for anganwadi children