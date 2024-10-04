Woman found dead, daughter hospitalised in Kochi

KOCHI: In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found with its throat slit at Mulavukad on Thursday, police said. The woman’s three-year-old daughter, who was found alongside her mother with serious injuries, has been admitted to a hospital.

The deceased is Dhanika Prabhakar, wife of Ramakrishnan K. The family resides at Mulavukad. The couple’s daughter Ishani Ramakrishnan suffered a gash on her neck for which she is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Officers said that a preliminary probe indicated that Dhanika killed herself after attempting to murder her daughter. Dhanika was reportedly taking medication for a psychological condition and the couple used to have frequent quarrels.

Mulavukad panchayat president V S Akbar said, “The parents of the couple are from Tamil Nadu. Ramakrishnan works in a private bank in Kaloor. They constructed a new house in Mulavukad and have been staying there for the past six months. Before shifting to Mulavukad, they stayed in Vaduthala. The neighbours told us that there were frequent fights between the couple. Ramakrishnan and Dhanika slept in different rooms. Ishani was in Dhanika’s room,” he said.

It was before 9 am that Ramakrishnan found a bleeding Dhanika lying unconscious in her room. A badly injured Ishani was found to be breathing.

“Soon, Ramakrishnan alerted one of his colleagues and they rushed the daughter to a private hospital in Mulavukad. All attempts, including an emergency surgery, have been made to save her life,” Akbar said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)