A cultural odyssey

KOCHI: While watching Iranian movies, one can’t help but notice the scenes where people gather to eat. Seated on a Persian rug, with the table set low to the ground, they engage in lively, non-stop conversations. The way they savour each bite - enjoying juicy dishes that mainly consist of meat, rice, and bread - makes you wish you could reach through the screen and join in the feast. Before you know it, you’re heading to a restaurant to appease your hunger.

Well, yours truly were able to experience a culinary trip to Iran with Roastown Global Grill’s culinary initiative ‘Chef’s Studio.’ This restaurant in Edappally is set to host celebrity chefs from around the world over the next few months. The initiative is designed to bring food enthusiasts closer to the art of cooking.

Set in an intimate dining environment, the Chef’s Studio aims to unite strangers through the shared experience of exquisite food and thus create a community dining experience. In addition to the live cooking demonstrations, the programme will also offer interactive sessions where guests can learn tips and tricks from the masters themselves.

Chef Nasrin Karimi is the first in the series. She shared insights about Persian cuisine and culture through the programme ‘Taste of Persia.’

Nasrin, originally from Shiraz, Iran, has been living in India for the past 43 years. Although she resides in Chennai, Nasrin proudly refers to herself as a “travelling chef.” Her mission is to share authentic Iranian cuisine with people around the world, bringing the rich flavours of her homeland to every place she visits.