A cultural odyssey

KOCHI: While watching Iranian movies, one can’t help but notice the scenes where people gather to eat. Seated on a Persian rug, with the table set low to the ground, they engage in lively, non-stop conversations. The way they savour each bite - enjoying juicy dishes that mainly consist of meat, rice, and bread - makes you wish you could reach through the screen and join in the feast. Before you know it, you’re heading to a restaurant to appease your hunger.
Well, yours truly were able to experience a culinary trip to Iran with Roastown Global Grill’s culinary initiative ‘Chef’s Studio.’ This restaurant in Edappally is set to host celebrity chefs from around the world over the next few months. The initiative is designed to bring food enthusiasts closer to the art of cooking.
Set in an intimate dining environment, the Chef’s Studio aims to unite strangers through the shared experience of exquisite food and thus create a community dining experience. In addition to the live cooking demonstrations, the programme will also offer interactive sessions where guests can learn tips and tricks from the masters themselves.
Chef Nasrin Karimi is the first in the series. She shared insights about Persian cuisine and culture through the programme ‘Taste of Persia.’
Nasrin, originally from Shiraz, Iran, has been living in India for the past 43 years. Although she resides in Chennai, Nasrin proudly refers to herself as a “travelling chef.” Her mission is to share authentic Iranian cuisine with people around the world, bringing the rich flavours of her homeland to every place she visits.
At the Chef’s Studio, she cooked up a storm, offering a five-course meal. “Iranian cuisine changes with the seasons, particularly when it comes to fresh and dried fruits. No matter the dish, if a specific ingredient is abundant during a particular season, it will be featured more prominently,” she says.
The meal began with an amuse-bouche, aptly named Zeytoon Parvardeh, which includes olives, walnuts, and pomegranate. This is followed by cold and hot starters. The cold starter, Mast-o-Bademjan, is an eggplant dip served with sourdough whole wheat bread. While the cold starter might not blend with all taste palates, the hot starter, Koobideh Kabab - a char-grilled beef kebab served with salad and traditional sauces - can entice the tastebuds.
Before indulging in the main course, lemon and rose sorbet was served as a palate refresher. Then came the main course which included - Shiraz Prawn and Fish, and Chicken Berry Polo, both served with saffron rice.
“I tasted Chicken Berry Polo for the first time during a trip to Mumbai at an Iranian restaurant run by a Parsi. The Parsis were migrants to India from Iran many centuries ago, so the dish is as much Iranian as it is Indian,” she says.
The chicken wasn’t very spicy, considering the Kerala taste buds. However, the chef provided a hot green chilli concoction with the rice for those looking to elevate their spice level. The Shiraz prawn stole the spotlight, with its thick, creamy gravy resembling Kerala fish molly made with coconut milk.
The main course was followed by a dessert trio - Bamieh, Persian ice cream, and Tar Halva. Bamieh, an Iranian and Middle Eastern sweet treat similar to churros, is a deep-fried choux pastry soaked in saffron and rose water syrup. It is crunchy on the outside and soft and syrupy on the inside. The Persian ice cream, flavoured with rose water, and the star of the dessert, Tar Halva, were exceptional.
The meal concludes with a finishing touch of Persian sweet tea, filled with various flavours.
Over the next few months, guests can look forward to a series of exclusive dining events, each offering a unique gastronomic journey that highlights the diverse flavours and techniques of global cuisine.