Dissident priests stop celebrating synodal mass over ‘broken word’ in Kochi

“In parishes where there are no cases and no pastoral issues, we have implemented the consensus proposal that a synodal mass should be celebrated on Sundays. Along with that, the priests had assured that eight deacons of the archdiocese who should have been ordained as priests 10 months ago in December 2023 will be ordained and the canonical councils such as the Presbyteral Council and the Pastoral Council will be restored. It was on these assurances that we agreed to say the synodal mass on Sundays, even though we were not very keen on it,” says another priest.

The priests claimed that all eight deacons were ready to sign the declaration that any deacon of the Syro-Malabar Church would have to sign to get ordained as a priest.

“However, we had demanded that once they got ordained, they should be able to enjoy all the benefits that the priests in the archdiocese are entitled to,” the priest adds.

This included the approval to celebrate the people-facing holy mass, the priests aver. They claimed that in a meeting that had the apostolic administrator and Synod Secretary Mar Joseph Pamplani participating, along with the priests and laity forums, the bishops had agreed to the consensus formula.

The dissenting priests said the bishops had agreed to ordain the priests on October 1. “But things seem to have changed since the meeting,” they say.

They allege the steps taken by Mar Puthur show he wants to create two groups in the archdiocese.

“Now, it seems the ordination of the deacons won’t happen anytime soon,” said a priest.

The priests demanded that the deacons be ordained without further delay and in line with the decisions arrived at during the meeting. The priests have decided not to celebrate the synodal mass.