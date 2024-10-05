Divine delights

KOCHI: After the scrumptious Onam Sadhya, Navaratri has swooped in with its lights, prayers, and yes, another tempting array of dishes to pull us right back to the table! But this time, it’s not just about one day or one big meal - it’s a nine-day celebration, each day featuring different dishes for various communities across Kerala.

It tells a unique story through their food. From the Sundal of the Brahmin Tamil community to the Sabudana Khichdi of the Gujarati community, each has its own way of making Navaratri a culinary experience.

As the festival began on October 3, marking the victory of good over evil, in Kerala, every day, families prepare a variety of sweets - payasam, pongal, and semolina desserts - as offerings to the deities.

Fasting plays a significant role during Navaratri, with many opting for a simple satvik diet, avoiding non-vegetarian dishes and heavy spices. For some communities in the southern parts of India, rice dishes like lemon, coconut, tamarind, and tomato rice take centre stage.

Basonti Polao or Bengali Style Yellow Sweet Pulao

(@foodofjoyflavoursofbengal on Instagram)

By Joyadrita Ragavendran Chatterjee

Ingredients

Gobindobhog rice: 1 kg

Sugar: 100 to 150 g

Raisins: 100 g

Cashew nuts (halved or broken): 100 g

Turmeric powder: 1 tbsp

Red chilli powder: 1 tsp

Cumin powder: 2 tsp

Ginger paste: 2 tsp

Hot water for cooking

Whole garam masala (clove, green cardamom, cinnamon) for tempering

Salt as per taste

Ghee for cooking

Method

Marinate the rice with salt, sugar, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder, ginger paste and 1/4 cup ghee. Keep it aside for 30-45 mins. Heat a deep bottom pan, add the remaining ghee, fry the raisins and cashews. Drain and keep aside. Add the whole garam masala. Once fragrant, add the rice and the fried dry fruits. Keep frying this on medium heat until the rice grains become opaque. Add water and let it cook on a slow flame for 15-20 mins. Once finished, give it a standing time of another 10 mins. Open the lid and fluff up the rice. Garnish it with some slit green chillies. Serve it with Kosha Mangsho or Bengali mutton curry.