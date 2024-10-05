Kochi Biennale gets generous grant from Jindal group

KOCHI: The chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, V Venu, said on Friday that Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation, has come on board as a platinum benefactor with a generous grant over a five-year period.

He said the MoU between Kochi Biennale Foundation and JSW Foundation marks the beginning of a long-term association of the foundation with Biennale.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the flagship event of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, has won national and international acclaim as India’s premier mega-art event, which is uniquely accessible to art lovers and members of the public alike.

“We are delighted to have Sangita Jindal’s support and friendship! Over the years she has actively supported the Kochi Muziris Biennale and other endeavours to build the arts ecosystem in the country, more recently with the Hampi Art Labs! We welcome her ideas and visionary courage, and look forward to growing into a new era at the foundation,” said Bose Krishnamachari, president of the Kochi Muziris Biennale.

A visionary who believes in the transformative power of art, Sangita set up the Jindal Arts Creative Interaction Centre (JACIC) at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in 1994. She also publishes Art India Magazine, which has been a chronicler of the Indian art scene since 1996.

Sangita is an Eisenhower Fellow, serving on the Board of Trustees of the World Monuments Fund - India Chapter and as an Advisor on the Khoj Board.

She is a member of the Tate International Council, the UN Women Business Sector Advisory Council (BSAC), a governing board member of Mumbai First and a global trustee of ‘Asia Society.’ She has also been elected as chairperson of the Asia Society India Centre in 2024.