KSRTC bus stations get AC waiting rooms

KOCHI: Now, passengers can enjoy the cool comfort of air-conditioned waiting rooms at KSRTC depots, similar to the facility extended by the Railways.

The corporation has already launched the facility at its Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode bus depots and the third of such facility will be inaugurated by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar at the Angamaly bus terminal soon.

“The work of the AC family waiting area at Angamaly bus terminal has been completed. The same will be launched by the transport minister after the completion of the current Assembly session. We’ve tied up with Vivo to set up the facility at main bus stations,” said a KSRTC official.

A fee of Rs 20 per hour will be charged, while a commuter needs to dole out `10 for every additional hour.