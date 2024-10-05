Odissi exponent to hold sway in Kochi

KOCHI: With her graceful movements, intricate footwork and facial expressions, Odissi exponent Madhulita Mohapatra has won the admiration of connoisseurs & critics alike. With her stellar performances in India and abroad, she has taken the classic dance to new heights.
Now, she is in Kochi to host dance workshops to promote and popularise Odissi.
“This is my second workshop in Kochi. I came last year too and the response was very good. We hope to replicate a similar success this time around,” Madhulita tells TNIE.
The dominant dance forms in Kerala are Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali and Mohiniyattam. “But there’s room for Odissi too; for all art forms to co-exist,” she reasons.
However, Madhulita admits that the interest in pursuing these talents is waning among younger generations. The audience turnout at performances is also abysmal on some occasions. “But we must strive on,” she says.
According to her, it is the responsibility of each artist “to hone the craft and make it appealing to today’s generations without, of course, deviating from the ‘purity’ of the dance form.”
This is what she’s striving for at Nrityantar, her academy in Bengaluru, where she trains over 250 students.
“In today’s age, when youths are troubled by the pressure of academics and the pursuit of stable careers, pursuing classic dance can offer much-needed calmness,” Madhulita says.
But Kerala, she adds, is a very art-loving state and there’s a growing interest in Odissi, which many deem to be a very ‘refreshing’ dance form because of its contemporary themes, melodious music and the essence of Odia culture.
Regarding the dance workshops in Kochi, Madhulita says, “It will cover the important aspects of the art form, its distinctive body warm-up exercises, basic steps, key postures, mudras, signature torso, eye and neck movements, as well as the coordination required to bring these aspects together harmoniously. Additionally, participants will also learn a dance piece and receive personalised feedback from me.”
Though Odissi performances appear less sophisticated than other dance forms, Madhulita says that it’s not the case.
“Unlike Bharatanatyam, which follows a geometric form, Odissi is rounded and curvaceous. So, it is technically difficult. But like any art form, one can master it with hard work and patience.”
In addition to learning the dance form, the workshop also provides participants an avenue to experience and appreciate Odia culture. In between the workshops, Madhulita will also be performing at the Paliyam Sreekrishna Swamy Temple in North Paravoor on October 6.
Workshop details
The dance workshop will be held on October 5 (3pm to 5.30pm) and 8 (6.30pm to 8pm) at Edassery Sports Beans, and on October 9 (6pm to 8pm) at Navarasa Academy, both at Tripunithura. For more details, contact Mini Somakumr on 9980196945.