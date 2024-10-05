Odissi exponent to hold sway in Kochi

KOCHI: With her graceful movements, intricate footwork and facial expressions, Odissi exponent Madhulita Mohapatra has won the admiration of connoisseurs & critics alike. With her stellar performances in India and abroad, she has taken the classic dance to new heights.

Now, she is in Kochi to host dance workshops to promote and popularise Odissi.

“This is my second workshop in Kochi. I came last year too and the response was very good. We hope to replicate a similar success this time around,” Madhulita tells TNIE.

The dominant dance forms in Kerala are Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathakali and Mohiniyattam. “But there’s room for Odissi too; for all art forms to co-exist,” she reasons.

However, Madhulita admits that the interest in pursuing these talents is waning among younger generations. The audience turnout at performances is also abysmal on some occasions. “But we must strive on,” she says.

According to her, it is the responsibility of each artist “to hone the craft and make it appealing to today’s generations without, of course, deviating from the ‘purity’ of the dance form.”

This is what she’s striving for at Nrityantar, her academy in Bengaluru, where she trains over 250 students.

“In today’s age, when youths are troubled by the pressure of academics and the pursuit of stable careers, pursuing classic dance can offer much-needed calmness,” Madhulita says.