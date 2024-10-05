Sacred serenity

KOCHI: There is a surreal sense of serenity as one steps into the Ponnakudam Kaavu. As if someone switched off the blazing heat and blaring hubbub of city life.

This sacred grove is a hidden oasis of biodiversity on the outskirts of Kochi, about 6km from Kakkanad. With its centuries-old trees and dense thickets, it stands as a symbol of ecological resilience in a region increasingly under pressure from urban sprawl.

Recognising this, the State Biodiversity Board recently chose Ponnakudam Kaavu for the ‘Best Sacred Grove Conservation’ award.

The journey to Ponnakudam Kaavu takes you through quiet roads lined with rubber plantations. Just 50m from the entrance, the dense greenery reveals the quaint Ponnakudam Bhagavathy Temple.

The temple’s surroundings create a world apart. “This virgin forest is a green lung of our city,” says P K Ramachandran, a botanist and the grove’s custodian, as he guides us towards the ‘Nakshatravanam’. Here, each tree has a correlation with stars in the Hindu astrological constellation.

Ramachandran’s family has protected this sacred land for generations, and he continues to oversee its preservation as part of the Sree Ponnakudam Bhagavathy Devaswom Trust.

The former Rubber Board official recalls lighting the lamp at the grove as a child, and marvelling at the natural diversity. “That perhaps eventually led me to become a botanist,” he smiles.