Kochi

Boiler blast claims one life, injures two at Kochi Industrial Estate

One person was killed, and two others injured, in an explosion at an animal fat processing plant in the Edayar Industrial Estate, Kochi.
KOCHI: One person was killed, and two others injured, in an explosion at an animal fat processing plant in the Edayar Industrial Estate, Kochi. The incident occurred late on Saturday night at the Formal Trade Links LLP plant.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Pradhan, a native of Odisha. The injured are Krishnan and Guru.

The explosion was caused by a mini boiler blast. Fire and Rescue personnel responded promptly, arriving at the scene to rescue the injured.

According to the Fire and Rescue Service personnel the situation is under control. 

The Edayar Industrial Estate houses several industrial units, including chemical factories, polymer companies, packaging companies, and pipe production units.

