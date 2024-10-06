Kochi

Fisherman goes missing after falling off boat in Kochi's Vembanad lake

The missing person is Vimal Roy P S, 55, of Edakochi. The incident occurred when Roy and his friend took their boat to Vembanad Lake for fishing.
Image used for representative purposes only.
Image used for representative purposes only.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A fisherman went missing after falling off the boat while spreading a fishing net in Vembanad lake near Edakochi on Friday night.

The missing person is Vimal Roy P S, 55, of Edakochi. The incident occurred when Roy and his friend took their boat to Vembanad lake for fishing. Due to heavy rain and wind, the water was turbulent.

While spreading the net, Vimal fell into the water. In spite of his friend’s attempt to rescue Vimal, he was swept away.

The scuba team of the fire and rescue services conducted the search for Vimal at the lake on Saturday morning. However, he could not be found till evening. Police have registered a missing case and begun probe into the incident.

Vembanad lake
Fisherman missing

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com