Fisherman goes missing after falling off boat in Kochi's Vembanad lake

KOCHI: A fisherman went missing after falling off the boat while spreading a fishing net in Vembanad lake near Edakochi on Friday night.

The missing person is Vimal Roy P S, 55, of Edakochi. The incident occurred when Roy and his friend took their boat to Vembanad lake for fishing. Due to heavy rain and wind, the water was turbulent.

While spreading the net, Vimal fell into the water. In spite of his friend’s attempt to rescue Vimal, he was swept away.

The scuba team of the fire and rescue services conducted the search for Vimal at the lake on Saturday morning. However, he could not be found till evening. Police have registered a missing case and begun probe into the incident.