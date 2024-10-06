Kerala basketball championship: T'puram men & women enter finals

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram men and women’s teams entered the finals of the 68th Kerala State Basketball Championship being held at the Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra, Kochi.

In the first women’s semi final, Trivandrum beat Kottayam (80-44) with internationals Aneesha Cleetus top-scoring with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

In the men’s first semi final, Trivandrum beat Thrissur 79-47. Sarth A S top-scored with 16 points and 13 rebounds. In the final, Trivandrum women will take on the winners of Palakkad and Alappuzha match while in the men’s category, Trivandrum will meet the winners of Ernakulam and Kottayam match.