Kochi may lose its only double-decker bus soon

KOCHI: A ride in the majestic double-decker bus is a memory to cherish, but the city may soon lose its only double-decker.

With its ‘city tour ride’ packages in Thiruvananthapuram a hit, the KSRTC now plans to shift the 80-seater double-decker bus, currently deployed in the Angamaly-Thoppumpady section, to the state capital.

“The headquarters has informed us about the plan to shift the bus to the state capital and convert it to an open double-decker to join the special fleet for the in-demand ‘city tour’ rides. We’ve sought a three-month period until the ad contracts expire. At present, we’re conducting only two trips daily in the Angamaly-Thoppumpady section,” a senior KSRTC official said.

The double-decker buses are in operation only in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Like the state capital, Kochi too has had a long tryst with the buses with an upper deck.

These majestic buses were deployed in the Palarivattom-Willingdon Island section from 1969 to 1975 before the services were stopped.

However, a lone double-decker bus was reintroduced on the current route back in 2011 and has been a hit with the passengers.