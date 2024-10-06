Kochi may lose its only double-decker bus soon

KOCHI: A ride in the majestic double-decker bus is a memory to cherish, but the city may soon lose its only double-decker.
With its ‘city tour ride’ packages in Thiruvananthapuram a hit, the KSRTC now plans to shift the 80-seater double-decker bus, currently deployed in the Angamaly-Thoppumpady section, to the state capital.
“The headquarters has informed us about the plan to shift the bus to the state capital and convert it to an open double-decker to join the special fleet for the in-demand ‘city tour’ rides. We’ve sought a three-month period until the ad contracts expire. At present, we’re conducting only two trips daily in the Angamaly-Thoppumpady section,” a senior KSRTC official said.
The double-decker buses are in operation only in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. Like the state capital, Kochi too has had a long tryst with the buses with an upper deck.
These majestic buses were deployed in the Palarivattom-Willingdon Island section from 1969 to 1975 before the services were stopped.
However, a lone double-decker bus was reintroduced on the current route back in 2011 and has been a hit with the passengers.
“We enjoy good patronage on weekends when the daily collection touches Rs 15,000. The fare is similar to the ordinary bus. A lot of tourists too travel in the buses to have that wide view from the upper deck. However, the earnings are less on weekdays,” the official pointed out.
The bus operates on the 45-km Angamaly-Thoppumpady route mostly through national highways. The trips start from Angamaly at 6:40 am and 2:30 pm daily, while in the return direction, the bus departs Thoppumpady at 8:45 am and 5 pm.
KSRTC operates four double-deckers
The KSRTC currently operates two electric double-decker buses for the successful ‘city tour’ rides in Thiruvananthapuram, which facilitate tourists to enjoy the charming beauty of the historic city. Another of its double-decker buses is deployed in Thalassery.
“The double-decker at Thalassery too is conducting tourist and sponsored trips,” the KSRTC official said.