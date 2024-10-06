NH66 work: Lack of connectivity irks residents in Kochi

KOCHI: The residents of Cheranalloor, under the aegis of the Highway Rights Protection Committee, on Saturday launched a protest over a “lack of adequate connectivity”, alleging that they are facing hardship as the NH66 widening progresses.

“There is neither underpass nor overbridge to facilitate the residents crossing over to the other side between Kunnumpuram and Varappuzha bridge, except at Cheranalloor junction. This will result in vehicles needing to take the narrow service road and proceeding for a couple of kilometres before they can cut across,” said V B Ansar, the committee chairman.

The committee has demanded the construction of underpasses at Taikavu and GLPS Road Junction.